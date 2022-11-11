NFL Week 10: AFC West best bets

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. How should you bet on this game — and the other AFC West matchups?

Chiefs Game Lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Jaguars +9.5 Over 50.5 +330 Chiefs -9.5 Under 50.5 -410

Why do the Chiefs seem to struggle against AFC South teams? They lost to the Indianapolis Colts and struggled very hard against a Malik Willis-led Tennessee Titans team. It makes no sense to me. But a trend is a trend. And I will be basing this prediction on that trend.

Due to the struggle against this division, I cannot see the Chiefs meeting a 9.5-point spread — especially not with the Jacksonville Jaguars having a good-to-great running game. The Kansas City running game, however, will be much better than they were against the Titans. What many people who criticized the ground game on Sunday failed to note is that the Titans have the NFL’s second-best run defense. Jacksonville, on the other hand, has the 10th-best. While still top 10, the Jags have allowed 245 more rushing yards than the Titans. The Jaguars have also allowed the eighth-most passing yards.

For these reasons, I believe that the Chiefs will rack up points. At the same time, running back Travis Etienne will likely put up some numbers. I think the over will end up hitting.

Jaguars (+9.5), Over 50.5, Chiefs Moneyline

Denver Broncos game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Broncos +2.5 Over 37 +115 Titans -2.5 Under 37 -410

Against the Titans, this will be a defensive battle. Even if Tannehill plays, the Broncos have allowed the 13th-least passing yards and the least rushing yards this season. And we all saw the Titans’ defense last Sunday. I would be amazed if this game gets to 25 points — let alone 37.

Titans (-2.5), Under 37, Titans Moneyline

Las Vegas Raiders game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Colts +6.5 Over 42 +205 Raiders -6 Under 42 -245

Sam Ehlinger is bad — really, really bad. I genuinely see no way that the Colts win this game. Even with the fact that the Raiders have given up three double-digit leads this season, I don’t see Indianapolis coming back and winning. They’ll probably keep it close, now that WR Hunter Renfrow and TE Darren Waller are on IR. But, I doubt they win.

Colts (+6), Under 42, Raiders moneyline

Los Angeles Chargers game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Chargers 7 Over 45.5 255 49ers -7 Under 45.5 -305

Oh, Chargers... what happened? Weren’t you supposed to be the Chiefs-slayer this season? I get that injuries killed you guys — but come on! You almost lost to the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons! Get ready for an absolute beatdown on Sunday Night Football.

49ers (-7), Under 45.5, 49ers Moneyline

The AFC West won the preseason. But now — in the season’s 10th week — it’s coming to light that the division’s only complete team is the Chiefs. Let’s watch them get another ring.

As always... bet responsibly.