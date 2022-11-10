Chiefs vs. Jaguars Thursday injury report: L’Jarius Sneed downgraded

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Mecole Hardman WR Abdomen DNP DNP - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP LP - - Jody Fortson TE Quad FP FP - - Travis Kelce TE Neck FP FP - - Jerick McKinnon RB Shoulder/Knee FP FP - - Khalen Saunders DT NIR DNP FP - - Derrick Nnadi DT Achilles FP FP - - Deon Bush S Knee FP FP - -

Jaguars

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Evan Engram TE Back LP LP - - Rayshawn Jenkins S Concussion DNP LP - -

Some notes

As expected, wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) did not practice on Wednesday (more on that here). After taking an excused personal day on Wednesday, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders was a full participant on Thursday.

One new thing to monitor: cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) was downgraded to limited after his full practice on Wednesday. Even if he remains limited in Friday's practice, he might still play on Sunday — but if so, he would probably be listed as questionable for the game. We'll see what Friday brings.

As a reminder: Though offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) returned to practice last week, he does not appear on the injury report. He remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list ( more on that here ).

Safety Rayshawn Jenkins (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday. He was upgraded to being a limited participant in Thursday's practice. That's a clear step toward being ready to play in Kansas City — but we'll see what happens on Friday.

Tight end Evan Engram (back) was again limited on Thursday.

