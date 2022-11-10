The Chiefs could have a star in Trent McDuffie

On the latest episode of the Chiefs Coast 2 Coast podcast, Aaron Ladd and Mark Gunnels discussed the Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie cornerback flashing elite-level talent.

Trent McDuffie’s play

Aaron: “Trent McDuffie can be a difference-maker in this defense. He comes back and we don’t hear his name called very much — but on the KSHB post-game show, Pete Sweeney called him the defensive MVP for the Chiefs. It’s Tennessee and they only completed five passes the entire game with zero receptions by wide receivers — but the fact he was out there and got through the whole game was really good to see... From Pro Football Focus on Twitter: Trent McDuffie has 45 coverage snaps in his NFL career and still hasn’t allowed a catch. Kansas City looks like they have a home-run hitter with this first-round draft pick.”

Mark: “I know it’s on limited snaps, but I’m really excited about his ceiling... It wasn’t a big test against the Tennessee Titans where they only completed five passes — but when your name isn’t called as a cornerback it’s a good thing. They’ve got a tougher test this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence... I like how the Chiefs managed his injury — as we heard from him on Wednesday — where they managed him for multiple weeks as if he was going to return every week. That way when he came back healthy it wasn’t actually a big transition because he had already been getting plenty of reps... I believe he probably could have come back a few weeks ago, but the Chiefs were being cautious because of his ceiling. You also had Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams and L’Jarius Sneed all playing at a high level. Now he’s ready for the back half of the season — and the playoffs — to be a difference-maker for this defense.”

