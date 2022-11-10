 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AP staff Thursday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 10

The Chiefs play the Jaguars on Sunday — but the action opens with the Falcons and the Panthers on TNF.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
NFL: OCT 30 Panthers at Falcons Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 10 of the NFL season kicks off with the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on the road against the Carolina Panthers (2-7) on Thursday Night Football.

After turning in a stinging 42-21 road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, the Panthers return home for a divisional matchup against the Falcons, who are coming off a 20-17 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Atlanta has won the last two games between these clubs — most recently, a 37-34 overtime victory in Week 8.

A starter for the first time since 2019, Falcons quarterback Mariota has passed for 1,561 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2022. In Carolina, however, the quarterback position is unstable. During the second half of the Panthers’ loss to the Bengals, interim head coach Steve Wilks sent Baker Mayfield into the game for starter P.J. Walker. But on Monday, Wilks announced that Walker will start against Atlanta.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Falcons are favored by three points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 78-54-3

Poll

Which team wins Falcons (4-5) at Panthers (2-7)?

view results
  • 80%
    Falcons
    (57 votes)
  • 19%
    Panthers
    (14 votes)
71 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 7-7-2
Week 2 picks 8-8-0
Week 3 picks 7-9-0
Week 4 picks 11-4-0
Week 5 picks 10-6-0
Week 6 picks 5-9-0
Week 7 picks 10-4-0
Week 8 picks 11-3-1
Week 9 picks 9-4-0
Total 78-54-3

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Dakota Watson 69 35 0 0.6635
2 2 Nate Christensen 65 39 0 0.6250
3 5 John Dixon 81 49 1 0.6221
4 3 Bryan Stewart 83 52 1 0.6140
5 8 Rocky Magaña 73 46 1 0.6125
6 7 Stephen Serda 82 53 1 0.6066
7 9 Zach Gunter 63 41 0 0.6058
7 9 Ricko Mendoza 63 41 0 0.6058
9 4 Jared Sapp 81 54 1 0.5993
10 6 Stan Nelson 37 25 0 0.5968
11 11 Conner Helm 53 36 0 0.5955
12 12 Talon Graff 80 55 1 0.5919
13 13 Pete Sweeney 78 57 1 0.5772
14 13 Kramer Sansone 76 59 1 0.5625
15 16 Maurice Elston 55 49 0 0.5288
16 18 Price Carter 46 41 0 0.5287
17 15 Matt Stagner 70 63 1 0.5261
18 17 Ron Kopp Jr. 68 66 1 0.5074

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride