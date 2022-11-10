AP staff Thursday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 10

Week 10 of the NFL season kicks off with the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on the road against the Carolina Panthers (2-7) on Thursday Night Football.

After turning in a stinging 42-21 road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, the Panthers return home for a divisional matchup against the Falcons, who are coming off a 20-17 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Atlanta has won the last two games between these clubs — most recently, a 37-34 overtime victory in Week 8.

A starter for the first time since 2019, Falcons quarterback Mariota has passed for 1,561 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2022. In Carolina, however, the quarterback position is unstable. During the second half of the Panthers’ loss to the Bengals, interim head coach Steve Wilks sent Baker Mayfield into the game for starter P.J. Walker. But on Monday, Wilks announced that Walker will start against Atlanta.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Falcons are favored by three points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

