Week 9 AP NFL Power Rankings: 49ers and Seahawks make their moves

Why oh why did I buy tickets for the Jaguars-Broncos game?

As you are all probably aware, there have been a lot of bad teams that have ‘graced’ the hallowed turf of Wembley Stadium. But this year’s version of the Broncos and Jaguars might just be two of the worst.

Yeah... there were a couple of decent plays. But most of the football was just flat-out bad.

In a way, that particular game was a screenshot of this entire NFL season: some good, but mostly bad — very bad.

This week's voters were Ron Kopp Jr, Stephen Serda, Rocky Magana, Jared Sapp, Zach Gunter, Price Carter, Connor Helm, Nate Christensen, Maurice Elston, Dakota Watson and myself.

1. Buffalo Bills (1st)

Put opponents away in the first half and then put your feet up in the second. That's the dream, right?

2. Kansas City Chiefs (2nd)

A week without the Chiefs is a week not worth playing.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (3rd)

Aren't you pleased that the Chiefs don't have to play against A.J. Brown this Sunday?

4. Dallas Cowboys (4th)

Zeke who?

5. Minnesota Vikings (5th)

T.J. Hockenson is a great pickup for the Vikings. They mean business.

6. San Francisco 49ers (9th)

Who let Kyle Shananan have Christian McCaffrey?

7. Baltimore Ravens (8th)

Lamar is on the plane right now doing high knees. Ravens flock: let’s fly!

8. Seattle Seahawks (13th) This week’s highest riser

DK Metcalf’s fake reception/block was a genius play.

9. Miami Dolphins (11th)

Tyreek Hill is going to win offensive player of the year.

10. Cincinnati Bengals (6th)

So it was all Ja'Marr Chase all along!

11. Tennessee Titans (10th)

Is anyone scared of the Titans?

12. New York Giants (7th)

All good things must come to an end.

13. New England Patriots (16th)

Death, taxes and Bill Belichick beating the Jets.

14. Los Angeles Chargers (15th)

No game this week for Los Angeles.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14th)

At the moment, the Bucs cannot do anything right.

16. Atlanta Falcons (21st)

In SOLE first place in the NFC South.

17. Green Bay Packers (17th)

The Packers are the anti-Chiefs.

18. Los Angeles Rams (18th)

They’re not going to make the playoffs.

19. New York Jets (12th) This week’s big faller

Must. Not. Make. Zach. Wilson. And. You. Know. Who. Comment.

20. Arizona Cardinals (20th)

The Cardinals continue to be a tough team to gauge.

21. New Orleans Saints (23rd)

Welcome back to the NFL, Saints defense.

22. Cleveland Browns (25th)

Jacoby Brissett seems like a good guy,

23. Las Vegas Raiders (19th)

Derek Carr scored less than two fantasy points this weekend.

24. Washington Commanders (28th)

Terry McLaurin continues to prove that he is a top-10 receiver.

25. Denver Broncos (26th)

There were a lot of Broncos fans in London. I didn’t enjoy that.

26. Pittsburgh Steelers (24th)

Chase Claypool to the Bears for a second-round pick. Good deal or a bad deal?

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (22nd)

Please never come back to London ever again.

28. Chicago Bears (30th)

Good on them for getting Justin Fields some help.

29. Indianapolis Colts (27th)

They’ve just fired their offensive coordinator. I still can’t work out how the Chiefs lost to them.

30. Detroit Lions (29th)

Was trading T.J. Hockenson essentially the Lions waving a white flag?

31. Carolina Panthers (31st)

Who’d be a kicker, eh?

32. Houston Texans (32nd)

At the time of writing, Brandin Cooks is still a Texan. Every cloud and all that.