Arrowheadlines: Chiefs vs. Titans will have playoff implications

The Buffalo Bills are the class of the conference and they have the inside track to the No. 1 seed after their win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo also owns a win over the Tennessee Titans. Buffalo can earn another tiebreaker at the end of the season against Cincinnati, but right now, it has to focus on eliminating the threats from the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins in the AFC East. Tennessee rode Derrick Henry to a victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. It has a clear advantage in the AFC South with two victories over the Indianapolis Colts. The Titans play a vital game when it comes to AFC seeding in Week 9 against the Chiefs, who are coming off a bye. Kansas City could cement itself as the No. 2 team in the AFC with a win inside Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.

Mecole Hardman vs. Tennessee Titans The Kansas City Chiefs return from their bye this week and so does receiver Mecole Hardman. When we last left off with the dynamic wideout, he was a jack of all trades in the team’s 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He produced one receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns to give fantasy managers 24 points in standard leagues, his best outing of the season. Hardman is rostered in just 35% of Yahoo leagues and 25% of ESPN leagues, so there’s a strong chance you’ll be able to find him on your waiver wire this week.

Kansas City Chiefs get: WR Kadarius Toney New York Giants get: 2023 third-round pick; 2023 sixth-round pick Trade date: Oct. 27 Grade for the Chiefs: B The defining characteristic of Toney’s young NFL career has been lack of availability. He has played in exactly half of the Giants’ 24 games since the start of 2021 because of injuries and COVID-19. This year, Toney injured his hamstring in training camp, then played in the first two games of the season before reinjuring it. He hasn’t played since and now believes he returned to action too soon the first time around. But the other important factor is how efficient Toney was in his rookie season, albeit it in a somewhat limited sample.

In overtime,the Chargers won the toss, but Tamba Hali sacked Rivers and blew up the drive. The Chargers punted and the Chiefs then drove 69 yards in 14 plays, setting up Ryan Succop’s game-winning field goal from 30 yards. Afterward, a few Chiefs players wore masks from the movie, “Scream” and celebrated with the fans. The victory helped the Chiefs move into a three-way tie in the AFC West. “It was not pretty by any stretch of the imagination,” Haley said afterward. “But at the same time I really don’t believe that matters right now.” There was a much different reaction from the Chargers and their fans. Two years after that game, the Chargers blog “Bolts From The Blue” wrote: ““For ... Chargers fans, Halloween was permanently ruined by the Kansas City Chiefs and some voodoo magic in 2011.”

Fresh off a triumphant prime-time win over a division rival, Kareem Hunt methodically dressed at his locker Monday night. When the time came to speak, Hunt turned and revealed a Joker mask on his face, complete with movable eyebrows and mouth. The joke was on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 after Hunt helped Cleveland to a victory. It’s anything but a laughing matter between Hunt and the Browns. Hunt has been a frequent figure in trade talks as the league’s deadline of Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET nears. He’s made it clear he’s not happy with his role with the Browns, and with less than 24 hours left to find a suitor for Hunt, the running back’s stance hasn’t changed. “I mean, I’m down for whatever, man,” Hunt said after Cleveland’s 32-13 win over Cincinnati. “I’m a football player and this is a business. So I’m ready to do whatever they decide with me. That’s either go somewhere else or here, anything it don’t matter. I love the game of football.”

The Green Bay Packers lost their fourth consecutive game to fall to 3-5, their worst start under Aaron Rodgers, with Sunday night’s 27-17 defeat in Buffalo. “Nobody feels sorry for us,” Rodgers said after the game. “We’ve got to find a way to get one win. I feel like if we can just get one, then the whole momentum changes.” There were some good things to take away from Sunday’s loss. The ground game churned out 208 yards, and the defense kept Josh Allen and the high-powered Bills out of the end zone in the second half, generating two interceptions.

The Ravens acquired Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith on Monday, a team source confirmed, completing the deal a day before the NFL trade deadline. A source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Ravens are sending the Bears a second- and a fifth-round pick in 2023 for Smith, who tops the NFL with 83 tackles this season. As part of the trade, the Ravens also sent linebacker A.J. Klein to Chicago, a source told Schefter. Smith was owed $5.408 million for the rest of the season. As part of the trade agreement, the Bears are paying Smith $4.833 million while the Ravens are paying him the league-minimum $575,000 for the rest of the season, sources told Schefter.

Lions coach Dan Campbell confirmed the news later Monday, calling Pleasant’s ouster “a tough decision.” “We’re in a production-based business,” Campbell explained, “and after seven weeks, I felt like this change needed to be made.”

Unsurprisingly, Reid did not lay out a detailed plan as he answered the media’s questions about Toney on Monday afternoon. Instead, he spoke of his initial reactions to the acquisition made by general manager Brett Veach. “It’s a nice addition by Brett,” Reid pointed out. “He is healthy right now, which is a good thing. I look forward to getting him in the mix somehow, we’re working through that; we’re meeting as an offensive staff and going through those things now.” Toney joins a room that was already working to mix in the five wide receivers that have made an impact this season. He projects to be the sixth man — which doesn’t include the Chiefs’ running backs and tight ends who also see passes. “We’ve got one football — and a few guys that we like to get the ball to,” Reid acknowledged. “We’ll see how he fits in. I’m not expecting him to learn the whole offense in a day. I think it’ll be a gradual process moving forward. He’s a smart kid, so I’m sure he’ll pick it up relatively fast.”

