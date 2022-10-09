Sunday games discussion

This weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
But there’s a full slate of NFL action on Sunday. It started with the New York Giants defeating the Green Bay Packers 27-22 in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Early afternoon games
- Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) at Buffalo Bills (3-1) (locally on KCTV/5)
- Chicago Bears (2-2) at Minnesota Vikings (3-1) (locally on WDAF/4)
- Atlanta Falcons (2-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2)
- Detroit Lions (1-3) at New England Patriots (1-3)
- Houston Texans (0-3-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)
- Miami Dolphins (3-1) at New York Jets (2-2)
- Tennessee Titans (2-2) at Washington Commanders (1-3)
- Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) at Cleveland Browns (2-2)
- Seattle Seahawks (2-2) at New Orleans Saints (1-3)
Late afternoon games
- Dallas Cowboys (3-1) at Los Angeles Rams (2-2) (locally on WDAF/4)
- San Francisco 49ers (2-2) at Carolina Panthers (1-3)
- Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) at Arizona Cardinals (2-2)
Sunday Night Football
- Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) at Baltimore Ravens (2-2) (locally on KSHB/41)
Let’s talk about all of Sunday’s games.
Loading comments...