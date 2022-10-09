Let’s Argue: Let’s get a Chiefs Super Bowl ring for Odell Beckham Jr.

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Let’s get Odell Beckham Jr. another Super Bowl ring

Let the OBJ Sweepstakes begin!

Last year, there were rumors that the former All-Pro was linked to the Chiefs. But he ultimately landed with the Los Angeles Rams, where he played a key role in getting the team to Super Bowl LVI — in which he suffered a torn ACL.

Now Beckham is eyeing five teams as he continues to rehab: the Rams, the Buffalo Bills, the Baltimore Ravens, the Green Bay Packers — and the Chiefs.

Should Kansas City sign him?

If the price makes sense, then of course general manager Brett Veach should make the move. While the offense is fine as currently constructed, you should never shy away from getting better.

Do I think it’ll happen?

Probably not.

I believe Beckam loves the Los Angeles lifestyle — and if the Rams can turn things around, the NFC is there for the taking.

Mecole Hardman is still going to have a breakout season

Through four games, this certainly classifies as a hot take.

Mecole Hardman only has eight catches for 71 yards in this young season. But to be fair, Hardman has been slowed down by his heel injury — and there’s been a couple of deep shots where Mahomes missed him.

Based on the law of averages, we should expect Hardman to pick this up.

But will that result in a breakout year?

We’ll just have to wait and see.

Put Hardman on kick returns

I’ve been pounding the table for this — but on punt returns rather than kickoff returns.

In 2019, Hardman made the Pro Bowl and was named a second-team All-Pro for special teams. His heel injury could be why he’s not returning kicks.

At the end of the day, Hardman is at his best in open space — so hopefully, we see him back there sooner rather than later.

Orlando Brown is not worth even close to $25 million

I have no problem when athletes bet on themselves — but right now, it’s not going well for Kansas City’s left tackle.

According to Pro Football Focus, Brown isn’t even in the top 20 at his position after four weeks. I know PFF isn’t perfect — but the eye test clearly shows his struggles, too.

Luckily, Brown has 13 more games — plus the playoffs — to prove his worth.