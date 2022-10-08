Week 1 of the NFL season kicked off with the Indianapolis Colts defeating the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.
On Monday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by seven points.
That leaves just one AFC West game this weekend: the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) will be on the road to play the Cleveland Browns (2-2) during Sunday’s Noon games.
But the Sunday action will once again begin early, with the Green Bay Packers (3-1) hosting the New York Giants (3-1) in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for another matchup in the NFL International Series. Kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m. on NFL Network.
Then at Noon, the Buffalo Bills (3-1) will host the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) (carried locally on KCTV/5), the Miami Dolphins (3-1) will be in New Jersey for a division game against the New York Jets (2-2), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) host the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) in an NFC South matchup and the Chicago Bears (2-2) travel to Minneapolis for an NFC North battle against the Minnesota Vikings (3-1) (locally on WDAF/4).
In the late games, Dallas Cowboys (3-1) will be in California to play the Los Angeles Rams (2-2) (locally on WDAF/4), the Carolina Panthers (1-3) will be hosting the San Francisco 49ers (2-2) and the Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) will be on the road to play the Arizona Cardinals (2-2).
Sunday’s matchups will conclude with an AFC North game on Sunday Night Football: the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) welcoming the Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) — but probably not in an overly friendly way.
Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 33-29-2
Poll
Which team wins Giants (3-1) at Packers (3-1)?
13%
Giants
86%
Packers
Poll
Which team wins Falcons (2-2) at Buccaneers (2-2)?
13%
Falcons
86%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team wins Bears (2-2) at Vikings (3-1)?
9%
Bears
90%
Vikings
Poll
Which team wins Lions (1-3) at Patriots (1-3)?
69%
Lions
30%
Panthers
Poll
Which team wins Texans (0-3-1) at Jaguars (2-2)?
4%
Texans
95%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team wins Dolphins (3-1) at Jets (2-2)?
56%
Dolphins
43%
Jets
Poll
Which team wins Titans (2-2) at Commanders (1-3)?
79%
Titans
20%
Commanders
Poll
Which team wins Steelers (1-3) at Bills (3-1)?
24%
Steelers
75%
Bills
Poll
Which team wins Chargers (2-2) at Browns (2-2)?
61%
Chargers
38%
Browns
Poll
Which team wins Seahawks (2-2) at Saints (1-3)?
46%
Seahawks
53%
Saints
Poll
Which team wins 49ers (2-2) at Panthers (1-3)?
92%
49ers
7%
Panthers
Poll
Which team wins Cowboys (3-1) at Rams (2-2)?
38%
Cowboys
61%
Rams
Poll
Which team wins Eagles (4-0) at Cardinals (2-2)?
70%
Eagles
29%
Cardinals
Poll
Which team wins Bengals (2-2) at Ravens (2-2)?
26%
Bengals
73%
Ravens
Poll
Which team wins Colts (1-2-1) at Broncos (2-2)?
This poll is closed
47%
Colts
52%
Broncos
