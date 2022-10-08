 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP staff preview and predictions for Sunday’s Week 5 NFL games

The Chiefs are playing the Raiders on Monday night, but we’re picking all of Sunday’s games.

Week 1 of the NFL season kicked off with the Indianapolis Colts defeating the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

On Monday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by seven points.

That leaves just one AFC West game this weekend: the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) will be on the road to play the Cleveland Browns (2-2) during Sunday’s Noon games.

But the Sunday action will once again begin early, with the Green Bay Packers (3-1) hosting the New York Giants (3-1) in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for another matchup in the NFL International Series. Kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m. on NFL Network.

Then at Noon, the Buffalo Bills (3-1) will host the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) (carried locally on KCTV/5), the Miami Dolphins (3-1) will be in New Jersey for a division game against the New York Jets (2-2), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) host the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) in an NFC South matchup and the Chicago Bears (2-2) travel to Minneapolis for an NFC North battle against the Minnesota Vikings (3-1) (locally on WDAF/4).

In the late games, Dallas Cowboys (3-1) will be in California to play the Los Angeles Rams (2-2) (locally on WDAF/4), the Carolina Panthers (1-3) will be hosting the San Francisco 49ers (2-2) and the Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) will be on the road to play the Arizona Cardinals (2-2).

Sunday’s matchups will conclude with an AFC North game on Sunday Night Football: the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) welcoming the Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) — but probably not in an overly friendly way.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

