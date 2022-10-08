Week 1 of the NFL season kicked off with the Indianapolis Colts defeating the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

On Monday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by seven points.

That leaves just one AFC West game this weekend: the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) will be on the road to play the Cleveland Browns (2-2) during Sunday’s Noon games.

But the Sunday action will once again begin early, with the Green Bay Packers (3-1) hosting the New York Giants (3-1) in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for another matchup in the NFL International Series. Kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m. on NFL Network.

Then at Noon, the Buffalo Bills (3-1) will host the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) (carried locally on KCTV/5), the Miami Dolphins (3-1) will be in New Jersey for a division game against the New York Jets (2-2), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) host the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) in an NFC South matchup and the Chicago Bears (2-2) travel to Minneapolis for an NFC North battle against the Minnesota Vikings (3-1) (locally on WDAF/4).

In the late games, Dallas Cowboys (3-1) will be in California to play the Los Angeles Rams (2-2) (locally on WDAF/4), the Carolina Panthers (1-3) will be hosting the San Francisco 49ers (2-2) and the Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) will be on the road to play the Arizona Cardinals (2-2).

Sunday’s matchups will conclude with an AFC North game on Sunday Night Football: the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) welcoming the Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) — but probably not in an overly friendly way.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 33-29-2

Poll Which team wins Giants (3-1) at Packers (3-1)? Giants

Packers vote view results 13% Giants (6 votes)

86% Packers (40 votes) 46 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Falcons (2-2) at Buccaneers (2-2)? Falcons

Buccaneers vote view results 13% Falcons (6 votes)

86% Buccaneers (39 votes) 45 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Bears (2-2) at Vikings (3-1)? Bears

Vikings vote view results 9% Bears (4 votes)

90% Vikings (38 votes) 42 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Lions (1-3) at Patriots (1-3)? Lions

Panthers vote view results 69% Lions (30 votes)

30% Panthers (13 votes) 43 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Texans (0-3-1) at Jaguars (2-2)? Texans

Jaguars vote view results 4% Texans (2 votes)

95% Jaguars (41 votes) 43 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Dolphins (3-1) at Jets (2-2)? Dolphins

Jets vote view results 56% Dolphins (26 votes)

43% Jets (20 votes) 46 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Titans (2-2) at Commanders (1-3)? Titans

Commanders vote view results 79% Titans (34 votes)

20% Commanders (9 votes) 43 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Steelers (1-3) at Bills (3-1)? Steelers

Bills vote view results 24% Steelers (11 votes)

75% Bills (34 votes) 45 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Chargers (2-2) at Browns (2-2)? Chargers

Browns vote view results 61% Chargers (27 votes)

38% Browns (17 votes) 44 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Seahawks (2-2) at Saints (1-3)? Seahawks

Saints vote view results 46% Seahawks (19 votes)

53% Saints (22 votes) 41 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins 49ers (2-2) at Panthers (1-3)? 49ers

Panthers vote view results 92% 49ers (37 votes)

7% Panthers (3 votes) 40 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Cowboys (3-1) at Rams (2-2)? Cowboys

Rams vote view results 38% Cowboys (17 votes)

61% Rams (27 votes) 44 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Eagles (4-0) at Cardinals (2-2)? Eagles

Cardinals vote view results 70% Eagles (29 votes)

29% Cardinals (12 votes) 41 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Bengals (2-2) at Ravens (2-2)? Bengals

Ravens vote view results 26% Bengals (11 votes)

73% Ravens (31 votes) 42 votes total Vote Now