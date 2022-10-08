Chiefs vs. Raiders final injury report: Butker out, two other Chiefs questionable

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders for Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ final official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Status
|Harrison Butker
|K
|Left Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Trey Smith
|G
|Pectoral
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Quad/Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|LP
|QUEST
|Mike Danna
|DE
|Calf
|FP
|FP
|FP
|QUEST
|Creed Humphrey
|C
|Personal
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Jody Fortson
|TE
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|Heel
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|Abdomen
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
Raiders
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Status
|Jayon Brown
|LB
|Hamstring
|LP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|QUEST
|Sam Webb
|CB
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Shoulder
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Concussion
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Roderic Teamer
|S
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|-
Some notes
- The least surprising news is that placekicker Harrison Butker will be out for Monday’s game. He missed all three of this week’s practices as he fights off the swelling in his left ankle — and special teams coordinator Dave Toub seems comfortable with backup kicker Matthew Wright.
- Three Chiefs have been designated as questionable for the game: guard Trey Smith ( who has been limited all week with a pectoral injury), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (quad/hamstring) and defensive end Mike Danna (calf).
- When head coach Andy Reid spoke to reporters on Saturday, he said that Smith-Schuster’s hamstring had “tightened up,” resulting in the wideout being downgraded to limited. But with regard to Smith-Schuster, Reid also said, “I think he’ll be fine.”
- Reid had described Danna as “limited” in practice — but when the official injury report was released, the defensive end was listed as a full participant, while being declared questionable for the game.
- The rest of the Chiefs practiced fully on Saturday.
- The Raiders have designated linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring) as out for Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, tight end Foster Moreau (knee) — who was upgraded to limited on Saturday — and cornerback Sam Webb (hamstring) have been declared questionable.
- Las Vegas offensive tackle Justin Herron (knee) was placed on the Raiders’ Reserve/Injured list on Friday, so he no longer appears on this report.
