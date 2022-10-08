Chiefs vs. Raiders final injury report: Butker out, two other Chiefs questionable

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders for Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Thu Fri Sat Status Harrison Butker K Left Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Trey Smith G Pectoral LP LP LP QUEST JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Quad/Hamstring FP FP LP QUEST Mike Danna DE Calf FP FP FP QUEST Creed Humphrey C Personal DNP FP FP - Jody Fortson TE Shoulder FP FP FP - Mecole Hardman WR Heel FP FP FP - Skyy Moore WR Ankle FP FP FP - Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Abdomen FP FP FP - L'Jarius Sneed CB Ankle FP FP FP -

Raiders

Player Ps Injury Thu Fri Sat Status Jayon Brown LB Hamstring LP DNP DNP OUT Foster Moreau TE Knee DNP DNP LP QUEST Sam Webb CB Hamstring LP LP LP QUEST Darren Waller TE Shoulder LP FP FP - Hunter Renfrow WR Concussion FP FP FP - Denzel Perryman LB Concussion LP FP FP - Rock Ya-Sin CB Knee LP FP FP - Roderic Teamer S Illness DNP FP FP -

Some notes

The least surprising news is that placekicker Harrison Butker will be out for Monday’s game. He missed all three of this week’s practices as he fights off the swelling in his left ankle — and special teams coordinator Dave Toub seems comfortable with backup kicker Matthew Wright.

for Monday’s game. He missed all three of this week’s practices as he fights off the swelling in his left ankle — and special teams coordinator Dave Toub seems comfortable with backup kicker Matthew Wright. Three Chiefs have been designated as questionable for the game: guard Trey Smith ( who has been limited all week with a pectoral injury), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (quad/hamstring) and defensive end Mike Danna (calf).

for the game: guard Trey Smith ( who has been all week with a pectoral injury), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (quad/hamstring) and defensive end Mike Danna (calf). When head coach Andy Reid spoke to reporters on Saturday, he said that Smith-Schuster’s hamstring had “tightened up,” resulting in the wideout being downgraded to limited . But with regard to Smith-Schuster, Reid also said, “I think he’ll be fine.”

. But with regard to Smith-Schuster, Reid also said, “I think he’ll be fine.” Reid had described Danna as “limited” in practice — but when the official injury report was released, the defensive end was listed as a full participant , while being declared questionable for the game.

, while being declared for the game. The rest of the Chiefs practiced fully on Saturday.

The Raiders have designated linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring) as out for Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, tight end Foster Moreau (knee) — who was upgraded to limited on Saturday — and cornerback Sam Webb (hamstring) have been declared questionable .

for Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, tight end Foster Moreau (knee) — who was upgraded to on Saturday — and cornerback Sam Webb (hamstring) have been declared . Las Vegas offensive tackle Justin Herron (knee) was placed on the Raiders’ Reserve/Injured list on Friday, so he no longer appears on this report.

For Friday’s injury report, click here.