9 Chiefs draft prospects to watch for 2023

In case you haven’t heard, the 2023 NFL Draft is being held in the heart of Kansas City, Missouri — and what better way to kick off the celebration than launching our NFL Draft coverage?

Let’s start by highlighting a few college football prospects who could fit into the Kansas City Chiefs’ roster on draft day. College football has been providing some early glimpses into what we could expect on from these campus heroes at the next level.

While the team’s needs are bound to shift over the course of the season, here are some players at a few positions that could be high prioritites in 2023.

Defensive End

Felix Anudike-Uzomah • Kansas State

A local prospect who played for Lee’s Summit High School, Anudike-Uzomah earned a three-star rating as a prep prospect, choosing to play for the Wildcats of Kansas State. He had a breakout season in 2021, tallying 11 sacks, 14.5 tackles-for-loss and six forced fumbles. Through five 2022 games, he has already totaled 5.5 sacks and seven tackles-for-loss. Listed at 6 feet 4 and 255 pounds, he has the size you typically see in elite edge rushers. Pairing Anudike-Uzomah with 2021 first-round rookie George Karlaftis is an attractive possibility.

Andre Carter II • Army

Talk about an imposing figure on the field! Carter is 6 feet 7 and weighs 260 pounds. It’s rare for an Army prospect to get as much recognition as he has received, but Carter is a potential first-round pick. Unranked (and mostly unrecruited) out of high school, Carter totaled 14.5 sacks in 2021. His size, length and production could make him the most highly-drafted player in West Point’s history.

Myles Murphy • Clemson

In 2020, Murphy was one of the country’s more highly-touted players. He’s been a staple of the Tiger defense since arriving on campus. 2021 was his best statistical season to date, in which the 6-foot-5, 275-pound edge rusher notched 14.5 tackles-for-loss and eight sacks. Since the Chiefs will probably be picking late, Murphy is likely to be a player the team would have to move up to get.

Others to Watch: Pittsburgh’s Habakkuk Baldonado and Florida State’s Jared Verse

Offensive Tackle

Jaelyn Duncan • Maryland

Duncan was rated as a four-star prospect out of St. Frances Academy, but he chose to stay in state to play for the Terrapins. The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder is a wall of a blocker who has been in charge of protecting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. He’s earned multiple postseason honors and hardware — but with his final season of eligibility underway, he is looking to create enough buzz to go on Day 1 or Day 2. He could be a good fit along an offensive line that must stay ahead of the curve in order to protect Patrick Mahomes.

Anton Harrison • Oklahoma

Oklahoma has a reputation for sending offensive linemen to the league — and two of them currently start for the Chiefs: Orlando Brown Jr. and Creed Humphrey. Harrison has earned plenty of experience with the Sooners — and has withstood some adversity while staying put through the coaching change in Norman. Standing at 6 foot 5 and weighing 315 pounds, Harrison has more reps at left tackle — but depending on the line’s layout, he could potentially slide to the right.

Nick Broeker • Ole Miss

The senior out of Springfield, Illinois is instantly going to make an NFL team better. Standing 6 feet 5 and listed at 315 pounds, Broeker is one of the best collegiate tackles, but he’s versatile enough to play along the interior — a trait the Chiefs will find attractive. Since Day 1 with the Rebels, Broeker has been making noise — earning himself true freshman All-America honors from multiple publications after his 2019 campaign.

Others to Watch: Penn State’s Olumuyiwa Fashanu and Tennessee’s Darnell Wright

Wide Receiver

Quentin Johnston • TCU

The Temple, Texas product is coming off a 2021 season where he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors after leading the Horned Frogs with 634 receiving yards and six touchdowns. So far in 2022, the ball hasn’t found Johnston’s hands as often —but the team is undefeated as it finds more balance. At 6 feet 4 and 215 pounds, Johnston has a pro-level skill set — and can be a difference-maker in the passing game; he is bound to be a top priority for opposing defenses.

A.T. Perry • Wake Forest

After such a productive 2021 season — registering over 1,200 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns for the Demon Deacons — Perry is one of 2022’s most anticipated receivers. Through the first five games, he has kept that momentum going with 364 yards and three touchdowns. At 6 feet 5 and 205 pounds, his size and length make it difficult for defenders to contest passes — whether they press or play off-coverage.

Dontayvion Wicks • Virginia

Following 1,200 receiving yards (and nine touchdowns) in 2021, the Virginia Cavalier is looking to hear his name called on draft day — and he is on the right track. The redshirt junior is off to a solid start, but needs to be more consistent to solidify himself as a high draft pick. There is plenty of time for the 6-foot-2, 208-pound wideout to steady his performance and gain more steam as the draft draws near.

Others to Watch: Tennessee’s Cedric Tillman and Maryland’s Rakim Jarrett