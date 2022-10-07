Chiefs vs. Raiders Friday injury report: Trey Smith remains limited

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders for Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Thu Fri Sat Status Harrison Butker K Left Ankle DNP DNP - - Trey Smith G Pectoral LP LP - - Creed Humphrey C Personal DNP FP - - Jody Fortson TE Shoulder FP FP - - Mecole Hardman WR Heel FP FP - - Skyy Moore WR Ankle FP FP - - JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Quad FP FP - - Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Abdomen FP FP - - Mike Danna DE Calf FP FP - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Ankle FP FP - -

Raiders

Player Ps Injury Thu Fri Sat Status Justin Herron T Knee LP IR - - Foster Moreau TE Knee DNP DNP - - Jayon Brown LB Hamstring LP DNP - - Sam Webb CB Hamstring LP LP - - Darren Waller TE Shoulder LP FP - - Hunter Renfrow WR Concussion FP FP - - Denzel Perryman LB Concussion LP FP - - Rock Ya-Sin CB Knee LP FP - - Roderic Teamer S Illness DNP FP - -

Some notes

First the bad news: Just like on Thursday, placekicker Harrison Butker (left ankle) did not practice . Special teams coordinator Dave Toub spoke to reporters on Friday, giving more details about Butker’s situation.

Then the not-so-bad news: right guard Trey Smith (pectoral), was once again limited — but at first, there was some confusion about his status. When the lunch hour press conference began, the Chiefs said he would be held out of Friday's session — which was duly reported on these pages. When the team took the practice field, however, Smith was there with his teammates. So rather than being downgraded, Smith remained where he was on Thursday. Again: if Smith is unable to play on Monday, Nick Allegretti would be his likely replacement.

And now the good news: center Creed Humphrey was back at practice after an excused absence for personal reasons on Thursday. Defensive end Mike Danna (calf) remained a full participant after returning to full status on Thursday — an excellent sign that he'll be back on the field for Monday night's game. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (heel) also logged another full practice; he said on Thursday that he was close to 100% recovered from the heel injury from which he's been suffering since Week 2.

For the Raiders, the biggest story is about recently-signed tackle Justin Herron (knee), who was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. On Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Herron was being placed on the team's Reserve/Injured (injured reserve) list.

Las Vegas downgraded linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring). A limited participant on Thursday, he did not participate in Friday's session. Tight end Foster Moreau (knee) also remained on the sidelines on Friday.

Three different players who were limited participants on Thursday were full participants on Friday: tight end Darren Waller (shoulder), linebacker Denzel Perryman (concussion) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee). Safety Roderic Teamer missed Thursday's practice with an illness, but was also back on Friday.

For Thursday’s injury report, click here.