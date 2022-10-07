Dave Toub details Harrison Butker’s status

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that two players — kicker Harrison Butker and right guard Trey Smith — would not practice on Friday as the team prepares for its Week 5 Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Butker is once again sitting out because of his Week 1 left ankle injury. Butker’s last practice was Wednesday, September 28.

“He tried to go, but he was working on one-steps,” described special teams coordinator Dave Toub. “He wants to have his full approach. He doesn’t want to use a half-approach. I don’t blame him — and he still has a lot of pain. And he’s got swelling in that ankle. It was evidently a little bit worse than what you think. Everybody heals differently, so it’s just going to take time to get him back.

“Obviously, we want a full 100% Butker — and like I said before, we’ve got a long season to go, so we’ll be happy when he’s 100%. We don’t want to try to force him back — and then all of a sudden, [he] gets a regression. We definitely don’t want that. He’s got a lot of weeks in the bank now healing. We just got to get him over the top now.”

Butker’s injury means the Chiefs are likely to turn to replacement kicker Matthew Wright for the second straight game.

“We had a little bit more time to work with Matt this week than we did the first week with the other Matt [previous backup kicker Matt Ammendola], which was good,” added Toub. “I was really pleased [with] the way he handled it. He’s got a really good mental aspect. That’s where you find out.”

Wright went 2-for-2 on field goals and made all five extra points. In Toub’s book, that’s seven fields goals in the game.

“Really, that’s what it comes down to: an extra point is a field goal just as much,” explained the coordinator. “Being able to make all seven in that last game? That was big on a Sunday Night Football game.”

Along the offensive line, Smith injured his pectoral muscle on Sunday and was limited in practice on Thursday. The Chiefs said Smith would not practice on Friday before he was spotted warming up. The expectation is he will once again be limited on the Chiefs injury report.

Meanwhile, defensive end Mike Danna also continued to practice on Friday — which is a good sign for his availability in the upcoming game.