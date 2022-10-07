In Week 5, Chiefs fans still want Clyde Edwards-Helaire to get the ball first

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

In this edition, we learn that Kansas City fans still think Clyde Edwards-Helaire is The Man.

Chiefs fan confidence

Following Kansas City’s to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, Chiefs fans’ confidence fell to 59%. But Sunday’s win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appears to have restored Chiefs Kingdom to its proper shape.

Running back No. 1

Although seventh-round rookie Isiah Pacheco has strong support to be the Chiefs’ primary running back (including some members of the Arrowhead Pride staff), Kansas City fans still see third-year player Clyde Edwards-Helaire as the main man.

Absence makes the heart grow fonder

Kansas City fans would really like to see placekicker Harrison Butker back on the field as soon as possible.

Patrick Mahomes as MVP

Although their votes won’t count in the Associated Press tally at the end of the season, most Chiefs fans think the votes that will count are going to favor Patrick Mahomes as the NFL’s Most Valuable Player.

Can Denver turn it around?

Before the Denver Broncos’ 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football, NFL fans across the country still had confidence that new quarterback Russell Wilson can turn things around. But when trailing in overtime, he’s going to have to hit fouth-and-1 passes into the end zone.

Week 5 picks

And across the country, NFL fans believe that on Tuesday morning, the Chiefs will still have the AFC West firmly in hand.

