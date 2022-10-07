Part-owner Patrick Mahomes is happy with the Royals’ recent changes

When Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes bought an ownership stake in the Kansas City Royals in 2020, many were excited by the idea that some of the Chiefs' winning ways might rub off on the franchise that has struggled to regain its footing after winning the World Series in 2015.

The Royals finished the 2022 season 65-97, last in their division by one game — and the fourth-worst record in baseball. As a part owner, Mahomes is distanced from the day-to-day decision-making within the organization — but his history with baseball (not to mention his NFL stature) makes him stand out from other investors.

The team has recently made some big moves. On September 21, club president Dayton Moore was fired. Then on Wednesday, the Royals made another major move, firing manager Mike Matheny and other staff — a move that Mahomes understood had to be made.

“Obviously, I liked the staff that they had before — but they want to move in a different direction and kind of invest in those young guys,” Mahomes told reporters on Thursday.

Mahomes said he is “excited for the young guys that they have” — and even though the 2022 season was bleak, he’s optimistic that the Royals can return to their recent glory.

“[The Royals] have the talent and they have the young guys,” declared the quarterback. “Now let’s infuse some veterans in there and try to turn it around as quickly as possible.”