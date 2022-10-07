Madden Simulation: Chiefs-Raiders on Monday Night Football

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can’t see it, click here.

Here’s what happened in our simulation:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was airing it out, JuJu Smith-Schuster was balling out and the Chiefs defense didn’t let Derek Carr out of the pocket.

Well, that is at least what happened inside the EA Universe.

Undefeated in primetime games this season, Mahomes always dazzles under the lights. Mahomes had six 20-plus yard plays, including a 59-yard pass to Smith-Schuster. The efficiency proved itself as he was 28 for 35 with 348 yards. Mahomes also threw for four touchdowns.

Mahomes' favorite target to move down the field was Smith-Schuster all night long. Smith-Schuster was able to get by Raiders Nate Hobbs and Amik Robertson from the jump.

A downside from this game to note was the Chiefs' offensive line. It did not play well at all against the Raiders' defensive line. Maxx Crosby had two sacks and Chandler Jones had a sack as well.

If it wasn’t for the Chiefs' defense forcing Carr to throw interceptions, the Chiefs may have lost. Even when Mahomes threw his lone inception, Carr threw an interception on the very next play. Frank Clark and Chris Jones each had a sack as they applied consistent pressure throughout the game.

Final score: Chiefs 31, Raiders 20

Notable Stats

Patrick Mahomes 28/35, 348 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

Derek Carr 26/37, 299 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 20 att, 98 yards, 1 fumble, 7 rec, 62 yards

Josh Jacobs 16 att, 59 yards

Mecole Hardman 9 rec, 75 yards, 2 TD

JuJu Smith-Schuster 7 rec, 142 yards, 1 TD

Travis Kelce 3 rec, 27 yards, 1 TD

Davante Adams 6 rec 70 yards

Darren Waller 6 rec, 93 yards

Chris Jones 5 total, 2 solo, 3 TFL, 1 sack

Leo Chenal 12 total, 2 solo

Justin Reid 1 TFL, 1 INT

In Week 6, the Chiefs are back home taking on the Buffalo Bills with kickoff at 3:25 Arrowhead Time.