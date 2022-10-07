Week 5 Daily Fantasy Showdown: Raiders at Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs play the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. What lineup should you use for this game?

The Raiders are just 1-3. Here’s the problem: they’ve played their opponents close. Can we expect the same on Monday? Maybe. But I’m fairly confident that Kansas City is better than the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos. I keep thinking back to what Kansas City did to Las Vegas last season. I just don’t think this game will be all that close. The Raiders will score. I just think it’ll be a high-scoring affair for the Chiefs.

Let’s see what I’ve cooked up for Week 5.

Showdown Lineup Position Player Cost AvgPts Captain

(1.5x points) Clyde Edwards-Helaire $11,100 18.9 Flex Patrick Mahomes $12,000 24.4 Flex Davante Adams $11,400 19.8 Flex JuJu Smith-Schuster $6,600 10.1 Flex Isiah Pacheco $4,800 5.0 Flex Matthew Wright $4,000 12.0

Captain Pick

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The third-year back is now Kansas City’s clear No. 1. And the Raiders have the 22nd-ranked fantasy defense against the run. Edwards-Helaire will perform well — and he’s moderately priced. That’s the perfect recipe for a good captain pick.

Flex Picks

QB Patrick Mahomes

I doubted Mahomes in Week 4. I’m not making that mistake again.

WR Davante Adams

In the first four weeks, the new Las Vegas wideout has had two 100-yard games. He’s the Raiders’ biggest weapon. Against the Chiefs, he should be the team’s best performer — especially if the running game is once again shut down.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Wait... are the Chiefs finally figuring out how to use their new wide receiver? Short passes for big yards after the catch is exactly how he should be used — and how Kansas City utilized him against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If that continues, he should continue to perform.

RB Isiah Pacheco

Pacheco is a beast. Sure, he’s only averaging five points per game, but he had a very nice Week 1 after the Chiefs got up big on the Cardinals. On Monday, I expect a similar performance.

K Matthew Wright

Honestly, this is a salary pick. But Wright was perfect on Sunday with 12 total points. I hope he does the same on Monday. The Chiefs should let Butker rest another week, bringing him back for the Buffalo Bills game.

On paper, this game should be a blowout, so it is likely to be a fun game for Kansas City fans to watch. But since the Raiders tend to play their opponents close, the key for the Chiefs will be to get off to a quick start — and not take their foot off the gas.

As always... bet responsibly.