Odell Beckham Jr. agrees that the Chiefs would be a top destination for him

On Thursday, free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was involved in an exchange of tweets with former Dallas Cowboys (and Baltimore Ravens) defensive end and now-ESPN analyst Marcus Spears. Beckham asked Spears to name five teams where Beckham should consider signing.

Spears named the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams (where Beckham played in 2021, suffering a torn ACL during Super Bowl LVI), Buffalo Bills and Ravens — essentially a list of the NFL teams with the best quarterbacks.

Beckham responded to Spears’ tweet by saying, “We see eye to eye.”

This is a fascinating exchange.

The reality

In order for Beckham to come to the Chiefs, two things would have to be true:

The Chiefs want to sign him The Chiefs can afford to sign him

As to the first... we don’t know how Kansas City general manager Brett Veach (or for that matter, head coach Andy Reid) feels about the eight-year veteran who has now played for three different teams.

As to the second... the Chiefs essentially have no cap space. In order to sign Beckham, they’d first have to find a way to create some room under the salary cap.

But it’s sure fun to think about a wide receiver who has gained 7,367 yards, scored 56 touchdowns and won a Super Bowl title (last year) catching passes from Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.