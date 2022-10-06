Chiefs vs. Raiders Thursday injury report: Creed Humphrey was excused

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders for Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Thu Fri Sat Status Creed Humphrey C Personal DNP - - - Harrison Butker K Left Ankle DNP - - - Trey Smith G Pectoral LP - - - Jody Fortson TE Shoulder FP - - - Mecole Hardman WR Heel FP - - - Skyy Moore WR Ankle FP - - - JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Quad FP - - - Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Abdomen FP - - - Mike Danna DE Calf FP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Ankle FP - - -

Raiders

Player Ps Injury Thu Fri Sat Status Foster Moreau TE Knee DNP - - - Roderic Teamer S Illness DNP - - - Justin Herron T Knee LP - - - Darren Waller TE Shoulder LP - - - Jayon Brown LB Hamstring LP - - - Denzel Perryman LB Concussion LP - - - Sam Webb CB Hamstring LP - - - Rock Ya-Sin CB Knee LP - - - Hunter Renfrow WR Concussion FP - - -

Some notes