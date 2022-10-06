Chiefs vs. Raiders Thursday injury report: Creed Humphrey was excused

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders for Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Status
|Creed Humphrey
|C
|Personal
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Harrison Butker
|K
|Left Ankle
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Trey Smith
|G
|Pectoral
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Jody Fortson
|TE
|Shoulder
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|Heel
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Quad
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|Abdomen
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Mike Danna
|DE
|Calf
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Raiders
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Status
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Roderic Teamer
|S
|Illness
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Justin Herron
|T
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Shoulder
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Jayon Brown
|LB
|Hamstring
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Concussion
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Sam Webb
|CB
|Hamstring
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|Concussion
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- The Chiefs’ injury report comes with a couple of pieces of positive news for Kansas City: First, center Creed Humphrey’s Thursday absence had nothing to do with an injury; he was excused for personal reasons. Second, defensive end Mike Danna (calf) was back to being a full participant. That’s the first time that’s been the case since he suffered the injury in Week 2. Third, wide receiver Mecole Hardman (heel) logged a full practice after practicing both Thursday and Friday of last week in limited fashion.
- With the good news for the Chiefs, there’s some bad: Harrison Butker (left ankle) did not practice. More on the Butker injury — plus four other status updates — here.
- Another item to watch is the injury to right guard Trey Smith (pectoral), who was officially limited on Thursday. If the injury holds him out, Nick Allegretti becomes an option.
- The biggest status of note for the Raiders is that wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion) was a full participant on Thursday, putting him in a position to make his return against Kansas City. He has been absent for the past two games. Linebacker Denzel Perryman (concussion), who was limited, suffered his concussion 11 snaps into the Raiders’ last game with the Broncos.
- Other injuries to watch for the Raiders include limited participants tight end Darren Waller (shoulder), linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee). Ya-Sin missed the Raiders’ last game entirely.
