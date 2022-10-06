Andy Reid’s State Farm commercial: Patrick Mahomes tells his version of the story

When Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid held his usual day-after-the-game press conference on Monday, he was asked about his participation in the State Farm Insurance commercial that debuted over the weekend.

AND HE CAN ACT!



pic.twitter.com/fPAyoAiDDg — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) October 3, 2022

“Pat asked if I would do it with him,” said Reid. “I told him, ‘I’m not very good at that stuff’ — as you guys know [from me] doing these things.”

But when quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke to reporters on Thursday, his version of how it happened was a little different.

“I made State Farm ask him first,” smiled Mahomes, “because I was scared.”

After the reporters’ laughter died down, Mahomes got into specifics.

“Once they asked him, he kind of came to me and asked me if I wanted him to do it,” he recalled. “Obviously, I did — because I know how much personality he has. I think some of ya’ll understand it, too. People don’t see it. They see ‘the coach.’ They don’t see how funny he is.”

On the day of the shooting, Reid’s performance caught Mahomes’ attention.

“Once I got in there — he actually got to start before me, then I came in — he did a great job. I think he stole the show.”

So now, the quarterback is feeling the pressure — although this time, it not coming from a 325-pound defensive lineman.

“I’m just trying to hold on to my State Farm partnership now,” laughed Mahomes.