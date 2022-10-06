Andy Reid provides several Chiefs status updates on Thursday

With the 2022 NFL season already entering Week 5, each and every team in the league is dealing with at least a handful of injuries or other absences. That includes the Kansas City Chiefs.

Head coach Andy Reid provided several updates when he spoke to the media on Thursday. The first piece of news would be that Harrison Butker, who injured his ankle against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, would miss practice Thursday.

The kicker tried to work last Wednesday but has not practiced since.

“Normally, the sprained ankles don’t last [that long],” said Reid of Butker. “But he’s got some swelling in there that he’s just got to get out, and that’s where we’re at right now. It’s not that he doesn’t want to play. He wants to get out there.”

If Butker can’t play against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night, expect Matthew Wright to get another spot start after going 2-for-2 in field goals against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

I'd agree here. Wright's performance vs. the Buccaneers (he was nails) means the Chiefs can make sure Butker is a true 100% before they get him back in the mix. https://t.co/yXVUO64guL — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) October 6, 2022

The Chiefs started the regular season with tight end Blake Bell (hip surgery) on injured reserve and offensive lineman Lucas Niang (patellar tendon) on the physically-unable-to- perform (Reserve/PUP) list, meaning they would miss the first four games.

Reid had no update on Bell on his Monday Zoom conference call — but on Thursday, he did deliver a slight update on Niang.

“He’s close but not quite there yet,” said Reid. “He’s working through it but he’s not ready to do that.”

Reid also had positive news on rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie (hamstring), who has been on injured reserve since his Week 1 injury. McDuffie will be eligible to return to practice after the Chiefs’ game on Monday night.

On Thursday, he was spotted watching practice without a helmet, which is usually a positive sign for progress.

“He’s doing great,” said Reid of McDuffie. “He’s got this week here. I think he’ll get back in there maybe next week.”

Linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who is suspended for another two games, has returned to the facility, per NFL rules.

“[Gay is] back in,” confirmed Reid. “He’s doing good. He’s doing good — looks like he’s been working out.”

Defensive end Mike Danna was limited in Thursday and Friday practice last week — and missed his second straight game on Sunday night. He continued to practice Thursday. Center Creed Humphrey was not spotted during the media look. The Chiefs will have more information on his status in the initial injury report that will be posted Thursday afternoon.