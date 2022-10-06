The Chiefs bring another familiar face to their practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed yet another former player to their practice squad. This time, its wide receiver Chris Conley, whom Kansas City drafted in the third round (76th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft.

He was in the building on Thursday morning — but so far, no members of the media have had the opportunity to ask him about returning to his former team.

New practice squad WR Chris Conley has a locker but he was in meetings this morning so we didn’t get a chance to catch up with him.



Did talk to WR Marcus Kemp, who was all smiles to back with Chiefs on practice squad. Couple of teams were interested but comfort with KC was key. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) October 6, 2022

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, head coach Andy Reid was typically non-committal about how Conley — and returning wide receiver/special-teamer Marcus Kemp, who was signed on Monday — might be used.

“We’ll just see,” said Reid. “It’s great to have him back. It’s great to have Kemp back in here. They’re familiar with what we do — and they’re great guys [and] good workers.”

Since leaving the team before the 2019 season, Conley spent two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and two more with the Houston Texans. He was released from the Texans’ practice squad on Wednesday.

While with Kansas City from 2015 through 2018, Conley had 104 receptions for 1,238 yards and six touchdowns. In his final season with the Chiefs (with quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball), he started 13 games, notching 32 catches for 334 yards and five touchdowns.

Conley’s most productive NFL season was his first with the Jaguars in 2019, when he started 14 games, collecting 47 receptions for 775 yards and five scores.