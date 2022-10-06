AP staff Thursday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 5

Week 5 of the NFL season kicks off with the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) on the road against the Denver Broncos (2-2) on Thursday Night Football.

Two quarterbacks who are hoping to find new success in their careers lead these offenses: former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson with the Broncos and former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Both are putting in numbers on par with their worst career seasons. Can one (or both) of them catch fire in a primetime game?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are favored by 3.5 points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

