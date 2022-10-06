 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP staff Thursday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 5

This weekend, the Chiefs play the Raiders on MNF — but the action opens with the Colts and the Broncos on TNF.

Week 5 of the NFL season kicks off with the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) on the road against the Denver Broncos (2-2) on Thursday Night Football.

Two quarterbacks who are hoping to find new success in their careers lead these offenses: former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson with the Broncos and former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Both are putting in numbers on par with their worst career seasons. Can one (or both) of them catch fire in a primetime game?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are favored by 3.5 points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 33-28-2

Poll

Which team wins Colts (1-2-1) at Broncos (2-2)?

view results
  • 49%
    Colts
    (34 votes)
  • 50%
    Broncos
    (35 votes)
69 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 7-7-2
Week 2 picks 8-8-0
Week 3 picks 7-9-0
Week 4 picks 11-4-0
Total 33-28-2

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Stan Nelson 20 12 0 0.6250
1 5 Ricko Mendoza 20 12 0 0.6250
3 5 Dakota Watson 19 13 0 0.5938
3 15 Conner Helm 19 13 0 0.5938
5 2 Talon Graff 37 26 1 0.5859
5 2 John Dixon 37 26 1 0.5859
5 2 Jared Sapp 37 26 1 0.5859
5 9 Bryan Stewart 37 26 1 0.5859
9 14 Zach Gunter 25 23 0 0.5208
10 15 Nate Christensen 18 14 0 0.5625
11 7 Ron Kopp Jr. 35 28 1 0.5547
11 7 Stephen Serda 35 28 1 0.5547
13 11 Pete Sweeney 34 29 1 0.5391
14 9 Kramer Sansone 33 30 1 0.5234
15 13 Rocky Magaña 31 32 1 0.4922
16 15 Maurice Elston 15 17 0 0.4688
17 12 Matt Stagner 29 33 1 0.4683
18 18 Price Carter 14 18 0 0.4375

