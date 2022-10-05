 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Paul Rudd crashes ‘New Heights’ podcast for Travis Kelce’s birthday

By Pete Sweeney
/ new

Kelce is 33 years young... just like Paul Rudd... right!?

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride