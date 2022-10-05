Patrick Mahomes named AFC’s offensive player of the week for Week 4

The NFL has named Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as its AFC offensive player of the week for Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

Mahomes went 23 of 37 for 249 yards and three passing touchdowns for a 97.7 passer rating in Kansas City’s 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. No other AFC quarterback recorded three touchdown passes during Week 4’s games.

Asked about Mahomes’ game on Monday, head coach Andy Reid insisted that nobody take what he brings to the field for granted.

“These things are special, some of these things we’re seeing from him, so appreciate them,” said Reid. “But it’s unique, so enjoy every one of them; it’s not something that a lot of people have that advantage of being a part of. With that, I mean that throw was incredible. The throw to [Travis] Kelce is the one that might get looked over a little bit down the middle of the field. I mean that throw and that catch were ridiculous — and there were a couple other ones in there that were really good. I mean the one naked play where he kind of hung onto it on third down and threw it up to JuJu [Smith-Schuster], I mean that was another good one.

“[Mahomes] had a very good game and I know the stats show that and some of the things he’s done historically have made history and (he) will continue to do that. The best thing about him is he’s always trying to get better. That’s what I appreciate the most. I mean he’s not sitting there patting himself on the back. He keeps moving forward and wanting to get even better.”

This award marks the ninth offensive player of the week award for Mahomes, who won two in 2018, one in 2019, two in 2020, two in 2021 and one in Week 1 of 2022. With his ninth weekly award, Mahomes passed the late, great Kansas City linebacker Derrick Thomas for the most player of the week awards in franchise history.

In the other AFC awards, Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer won defensive player of the Week and Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson won special teams player of the week.