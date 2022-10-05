Chiefs Market Movers heading into Week 5

The 2022 Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, getting the trend back in the right direction for this season. After imposing their will and showing what a balanced team this could be, it's more clear that the Indianapolis Colts' loss was just an anomaly, and the Chiefs are contenders.

Also, my reverse-jinx worked, as Jody Fortson scored a 10-yard touchdown, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling got a deep pass or two. These two will be vital in keeping this offense unpredictable going forward.

This week, the Chiefs face a familiar division foe: the Las Vegas Raiders, who appear to be having a very Raiders-like season thus far. They aren't to be overlooked, even at 1-3, as these AFC West games tend to be slugfests.

Here are a few Chiefs who may be trending heading into Monday Night Football at Arrowhead:

Bulls

Bryan Cook: The forgotten man in an exciting rookie class, Cook finally saw the field for significant defensive snaps last week. Known as a big hitter, Cook is an excellent fit for that third safety spot, where he can mix it up when the Chiefs go to the Dime package. Cook saw the field for 79% of passing downs and only one snap where a run happened against Tampa. As he continues to see more action, he looks like a guy that can grow into his role and make an impact. His end-zone pass breakup last week was a key play and a good sign for his development. Watch for that No. 6 jersey flying around once the Chiefs get a lead on the Raiders.

Skyy Moore: We should have expected getting Moore fully involved in the offense would be a gradual process. He started off slow enough, barely seeing the field in the season's early weeks. Against Tampa, however, he was technically a starter and played 29% of the offensive snaps. He responded with a pair of 15-plus yard catches, showing off his route running and strong hands. As we noticed pre-draft, Moore's skill set is the perfect complement to this wide receiver group. Hopefully, his usage will continue to ratchet up this week.

Isiah Pacheco: It's an all-rookie Bulls list this week, as the seventh-round running back has earned an even split with Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Pacheco has always run fast and with authority, but according to coaches, he's now learning how to set up and use his blockers better, playing within the offense. In games against inferior opponents, Pacheco could see expanded opportunities to close out games. He's been very close to breaking through on some long potential touchdowns, so maybe this week he'll not only hammer out some solid yardage but also show he's a game-changer.

Others trending in the right direction this week: Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Tershawn Wharton, Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Bears

Mecole Hardman: As Skyy Moore's role has increased, it appears that it's partially at the expense of Mecole Hardman. Hardman showed his upside as a rookie when he was a big play machine. But, his connection with Patrick Mahomes has failed to go to the next level. Too often, including on the interception late in the game against Tampa, it seems Hardman is not putting himself where Mahomes expects him to be. Hardman can still be a weapon when used properly, but it just might be that the Chiefs offense will focus on getting Skyy more involved via the manufactured touches Hardman used to get.

Rashad Fenton: The one guy in the Chiefs' secondary that has struggled the most this season is Fenton. Fenton isn't a bad player, but he's been exposed a bit in coverage. When Trent McDuffie gets back, he'll be the guy that's relied upon in coverage. But, this week, Fenton might get to line up against Davante Adams at times, which may get ugly.

Andrew Wylie: Wylie was better last week, along with the rest of the guys up front, especially in the run game. Hopefully, that trend continues this week, and the Chiefs can run all over the Raiders' defense. That's particularly important, given that their strength is on the edges with Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. They'll be able to win against Wylie and maybe Orlando Brown as well, especially if the Chiefs get one-dimensional. All else equal, Wylie is still the weaker link on the offensive line, and it's a lot to expect for him to play well this week.

Others trending in the wrong direction this week: Jerick McKinnon, Justin Watson, Joshua Williams, Deon Bush

Value (sleeper) pick: Jody Fortson

Fortson got back on the board last week with another catch and another touchdown. That's just what he does. But, it is entirely possible that the role of the red-zone scoring machine is still selling the young tight end short.

When the Chiefs throw towad Noah Gray, it hasn't been great, so why not give Fortson a chance to make plays up and down the field? As the season goes on, he could become more of an impact player if given the chance.

Could it begin on Monday night?