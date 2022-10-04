Chiefs release practice squad wide receiver

According to Tuesday’s NFL transactions report, the Kansas City Chiefs have released wide receiver Corey Coleman from the team’s practice squad.

Coleman, 28, was a first-round pick (15th overall) for the Cleveland Browns in the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the Browns before joining the New York Giants (by way of the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots) in 2018. He missed the 2019 season with a torn ACL and then failed to make New York’s 53-man roster in 2020. He spent time on the Giants’ practice squad before being released for good that November.

In 2021, the NFL suspended Coleman for six games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. He missed the whole season, but was signed by the Chiefs last March. After failing to make the initial 53-man roster, he was signed to Kansas City’s practice squad on September 13.