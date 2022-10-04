Chiefs-Buccaneers snap counts: Kansas City goes heavy with defensive backs

The Kansas City Chiefs pushed their 2022 record to 3-1 on Sunday night with a 41-31 defeat of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Let’s see how the Chiefs used their players in this Week 4 victory.

Starters (offensive): WR Skyy Moore, TE Travis Kelce, LT Orlando Brown Jr., LG Joe Thuney, C Creed Humphrey, RG Trey Smith, RT Andrew Wylie, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR Mecole Hardman, QB Patrick Mahomes and RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Starters (defensive): DE George Karlaftis, DT Derrick Nnadi, DT Chris Jones, DE Frank Clark, LB Nick Bolton, LB Darius Harris, CB Jaylen Watson, CB L’Jarius Sneed, CB Rashad Fenton, S Juan Thornhill and S Justin Reid.

Did not play: QB Chad Henne.

Inactive: RB Ronald Jones, K Harrison Butker, QB Shane Buechele, DE Michael Danna, LB Benton Whitley, DE Joshua Kaindoh and T Darian Kinnard.

Offensive takeaways

Starting offensive linemen Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Andrew Wylie played every snap. Right guard Trey Smith missed one play. Nick Allegretti filled in — and also had a snap as a sixth lineman.

Tight ends Noah Gray and Jody Fortson both had their percentage of use edge up in Week 4. Travis Kelce, however, remained in his normal range of use; the Chiefs used simply used tight ends more often than they had in previous games. Kelce tends to be in for more passing plays, while Gray is being used more often on running plays.

You probably already know that the Chiefs’ running game was more effective in Week 4. But it was emphasized more, too. The team ran the ball 48% of their offensive plays — easily the highest percentage of the season. While this kind of balance between run and pass isn’t common for head coach Andy Reid, it’s not completely unknown, either. In 2021, there were three games with a similar run/pass ratio.

Kansas City continued to use their running-back-by-committee approach — but in Tampa Bay, the pecking order changed. Clyde-Edwards-Helaire was used in more than half the snaps for the first time this season, with rookie Isiah Pacheco and veteran Jerick McKinnon splitting what was left. McKinnon tended to be used in passing plays, while Pacheco tended towards running snaps.

Rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore was listed as a starter and played 29% of the snaps — the most use he has seen this season.

But just as we saw through Week 3, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith Schuster got the bulk of the work at wide receiver. But against the Buccaneers, Moore’s increase took snaps away from everyone else — including Mecole Hardman, who saw his lowest use of the year. Justin Watson was on the field for 13% of the snaps, which was within what seems to be his normal range.

Defensive takeaways

As usual, safety Juan Thornhill and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed were on the field for every defensive snap. Justin Reid likely would have joined them, but he was shaken up and missed a handful of plays. Rookie safety Bryan Cook got those snaps — plus quite a few more.

That’s because in Week 4, the Chiefs leaned into their Dime subpackages, playing six defensive backs more than they have in previous games — or in any of their 2021 games, either. As before, Jaylen Watson came in for the snaps where Sneed was playing in the slot — which according to Pro Football Focus data, was nearly all of the time. Cornerback Rashad Fenton continued to play on the outside. Cook and Watson both had more use than they have seen all season.

Except for one snap that went to safety Deon Bush, the rest of the defensive backs were used exclusively on special teams.

(Please note: it looks like there were big variations in run vs. pass usage for all of Kansas City’s defensive players — but because Tampa Bay ran the ball in only six of their 59 plays, the percentages are magnified).

At the second level, linebacker Nick Bolton was once again on the field for all of the defensive snaps. But since the Chiefs emphasized the defensive backs in this game, there was less room for a second (or third) linebacker. So Darius Harris again got the start in place of suspended linebacker Willie Gay Jr., but saw far less use than he did in Week 3. Rookie Leo Chenal was in for only a handful of snaps.

On the defensive line, defensive tackle Chris Jones had his highest percentage of use this season — while rookie defensive end George Karlaftis had his lowest.

In defensive end Mike Danna’s continued absence, Frank Clark’s use trended up while Carlos Dunlap’s stayed steady — but Malik Herring got a little more time in.

Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton’s use trended up, while that of Derrick Nnadi trended down. Khalen Saunders stayed steady. According to PFF data, both Jones and Wharton continued to see some limited use on the outside.

Data

Offense

Offense All Pass Run Total 77

(100%) 40

(100%) 37

(100%) Orlando Brown Jr. 77

(100%) 40

(100%) 37

(100%) Creed Humphrey 77

(100%) 40

(100%) 37

(100%) Patrick Mahomes 77

(100%) 40

(100%) 37

(100%) Joe Thuney 77

(100%) 40

(100%) 37

(100%) Andrew Wylie 77

(100%) 40

(100%) 37

(100%) Trey Smith 76

(99%) 40

(100%) 36

(97%) Travis Kelce 62

(81%) 35

(88%) 27

(73%) Marquez Valdes-Scantling 53

(69%) 30

(75%) 23

(62%) JuJu Smith-Schuster 48

(62%) 29

(73%) 19

(51%) Noah Gray 44

(57%) 17

(43%) 27

(73%) Clyde Edwards-Helaire 43

(56%) 22

(55%) 21

(57%) Mecole Hardman 37

(48%) 17

(43%) 20

(54%) Jody Fortson 22

(29%) 13

(33%) 9

(24%) Skyy Moore 22

(29%) 11

(28%) 11

(30%) Jerick McKinnon 17

(22%) 11

(28%) 6

(16%) Isiah Pacheco 17

(22%) 6

(15%) 11

(30%) Justin Watson 13

(17%) 6

(15%) 7

(19%) Michael Burton 6

(8%) 2

(5%) 4

(11%) Nick Allegretti 2

(3%) 1

(3%) 1

(3%)

Defense

Defense All Pass Run Total 59

(100%) 53

(100%) 6

(100%) Nick Bolton 59

(100%) 53

(100%) 6

(100%) L'Jarius Sneed 59

(100%) 53

(100%) 6

(100%) Juan Thornhill 59

(100%) 53

(100%) 6

(100%) Rashad Fenton 55

(93%) 51

(96%) 4

(67%) Chris Jones 54

(92%) 48

(91%) 6

(100%) Justin Reid 54

(92%) 48

(91%) 6

(100%) Frank Clark 51

(86%) 47

(89%) 4

(67%) Jaylen Watson 51

(86%) 49

(92%) 2

(33%) Bryan Cook 43

(73%) 42

(79%) 1

(17%) Tershawn Wharton 38

(64%) 36

(68%) 2

(33%) George Karlaftis 37

(63%) 32

(60%) 5

(83%) Carlos Dunlap 25

(42%) 24

(45%) 1

(17%) Darius Harris 20

(34%) 15

(28%) 5

(83%) Khalen Saunders 18

(31%) 14

(26%) 4

(67%) Derrick Nnadi 14

(24%) 10

(19%) 4

(67%) Malik Herring 7

(12%) 5

(9%) 2

(33%) Leo Chenal 4

(7%) 2

(4%) 2

(33%) Deon Bush 1

(2%) 1

(2%) 0

(0%)

Special Teams

Special Teams Snaps Total 30

(100%) Deon Bush 23

(77%) Chris Lammons 23

(77%) Elijah Lee 23

(77%) Bryan Cook 19

(63%) Jack Cochrane 17

(57%) Jody Fortson 17

(57%) Noah Gray 17

(57%) Joshua Williams 17

(57%) Michael Burton 15

(50%) Matthew Wright 15

(50%) Isiah Pacheco 13

(43%) Nazeeh Johnson 8

(27%) Tommy Townsend 8

(27%) James Winchester 8

(27%) Nick Allegretti 7

(23%) Orlando Brown Jr. 7

(23%) Geron Christian 7

(23%) Creed Humphrey 7

(23%) Trey Smith 7

(23%) Prince Tega Wanogho 7

(23%) Andrew Wylie 7

(23%) Darius Harris 6

(20%) Jerick McKinnon 6

(20%) Nick Bolton 5

(17%) George Karlaftis 5

(17%) Derrick Nnadi 5

(17%) Khalen Saunders 5

(17%) Jaylen Watson 5

(17%) Tershawn Wharton 5

(17%) Leo Chenal 4

(13%) Skyy Moore 4

(13%) Justin Reid 4

(13%) L'Jarius Sneed 3

(10%) Justin Watson 1

(3%)

All Snaps

All Snaps Off Def ST Total Total 77

(100%) 59

(100%) 30

(100%) 166

(100%) Nick Allegretti 2

(3%) 0

(0%) 7

(23%) 9

(5%) Nick Bolton 0

(0%) 59

(100%) 5

(17%) 64

(39%) Orlando Brown Jr. 77

(100%) 0

(0%) 7

(23%) 84

(51%) Michael Burton 6

(8%) 0

(0%) 15

(50%) 21

(13%) Deon Bush 0

(0%) 1

(2%) 23

(77%) 24

(14%) Leo Chenal 0

(0%) 4

(7%) 4

(13%) 8

(5%) Geron Christian 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 7

(23%) 7

(4%) Frank Clark 0

(0%) 51

(86%) 0

(0%) 51

(31%) Jack Cochrane 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 17

(57%) 17

(10%) Bryan Cook 0

(0%) 43

(73%) 19

(63%) 62

(37%) Carlos Dunlap 0

(0%) 25

(42%) 0

(0%) 25

(15%) Clyde Edwards-Helaire 43

(56%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 43

(26%) Rashad Fenton 0

(0%) 55

(93%) 0

(0%) 55

(33%) Jody Fortson 22

(29%) 0

(0%) 17

(57%) 39

(23%) Noah Gray 44

(57%) 0

(0%) 17

(57%) 61

(37%) Mecole Hardman 37

(48%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 37

(22%) Darius Harris 0

(0%) 20

(34%) 6

(20%) 26

(16%) Malik Herring 0

(0%) 7

(12%) 0

(0%) 7

(4%) Creed Humphrey 77

(100%) 0

(0%) 7

(23%) 84

(51%) Nazeeh Johnson 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 8

(27%) 8

(5%) Chris Jones 0

(0%) 54

(92%) 0

(0%) 54

(33%) George Karlaftis 0

(0%) 37

(63%) 5

(17%) 42

(25%) Travis Kelce 62

(81%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 62

(37%) Chris Lammons 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 23

(77%) 23

(14%) Patrick Mahomes 77

(100%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 77

(46%) Jerick McKinnon 17

(22%) 0

(0%) 6

(20%) 23

(14%) Skyy Moore 22

(29%) 0

(0%) 4

(13%) 26

(16%) Derrick Nnadi 0

(0%) 14

(24%) 5

(17%) 19

(11%) Isiah Pacheco 17

(22%) 0

(0%) 13

(43%) 30

(18%) Justin Reid 0

(0%) 54

(92%) 4

(13%) 58

(35%) Khalen Saunders 0

(0%) 18

(31%) 5

(17%) 23

(14%) Trey Smith 76

(99%) 0

(0%) 7

(23%) 83

(50%) JuJu Smith-Schuster 48

(62%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 48

(29%) L'Jarius Sneed 0

(0%) 59

(100%) 3

(10%) 62

(37%) Juan Thornhill 0

(0%) 59

(100%) 0

(0%) 59

(36%) Joe Thuney 77

(100%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 77

(46%) Tommy Townsend 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 8

(27%) 8

(5%) Marquez Valdes-Scantling 53

(69%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 53

(32%) Prince Tega Wanogho 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 7

(23%) 7

(4%) Jaylen Watson 0

(0%) 51

(86%) 5

(17%) 56

(34%) Justin Watson 13

(17%) 0

(0%) 1

(3%) 14

(8%) Tershawn Wharton 0

(0%) 38

(64%) 5

(17%) 43

(26%) Joshua Williams 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 17

(57%) 17

(10%) James Winchester 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 8

(27%) 8

(5%) Andrew Wylie 77

(100%) 0

(0%) 7

(23%) 84

(51%) Elijah Lee 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 23

(77%) 23

(14%) Matthew Wright 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 15

(50%) 15

(9%)

Editor’s Note: Arrowhead Pride obtains snap count data from the NFL’s game stats and information system, which allows us to break out snap counts by run or pass on offensive and defensive plays. Because GSIS data ignores plays that were nullified by penalties, total offensive and defensive snap counts will vary from other sources, which get their data from NFL Gamebooks