Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs forced the Bucs to abandon the run

Buccaneers rushing attack was non-existent. The Bucs only ran the ball six times during their loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night, which is notable, because it’s the second-fewest run plays ever in an NFL game. The only lower total came in 2020 when Brady’s Buccaneers ran the ball just five times in a game against the Saints.

Tom Brady praises Chiefs and Mahomes’ magic

Tough one against a GREAT team. Plenty to work on but we’ve got each other in the locker room, and we’ll get it right. Time for a little @tb12sports on this shoulder and a few hours of film to figure out how Pat flicked that TD pass. pic.twitter.com/hsM5lqolFy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 3, 2022

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on QB Patrick Mahomes: ‘He’s the Houdini of our era’ | NFL.com

Mahomes and the Chiefs offense took whatever they wanted, racking up 417 total yards with 189 rushing yards and two ground TDs, while the QB put up 249 passing yards and three more touchdowns with one interception. The former MVP quarterback was a magician out of the gate, tossing sidearm throws and converting scrambles into connections for chunk gains. Everything seemed easy. “The NFL hasn’t seen anything like Mahomes — I promise you that,” tight end Travis Kelce said after the victory. “You saw it today — he’s the Houdini of our era. The guy just finds ways to make plays throughout the game — big-time third down, big-time goal line plays [and] just willing our team to the end zone — willing our team to win. That’s our ultimate leader, man.”

The First Read, Week 5: Q&A with Eagles’ Jalen Hurts; is Micah Parsons NFL’s top defender? | NFL.com

MVP Watch 2 - Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs · QB Odds: +500 Weeks in Top 5: 4 Next game: vs. Raiders | Monday, Oct. 10

Todd Bowles explains why Bucs allowed Cameron Brate to continue playing after experiencing head trauma | Yahoo Sports

Bowles explains why Brate continued to play The timeline that saw Brate return to the game for multiple plays after the blow to his head raised a glaring question that was magnified in the shadow of Tagovailoa’s injury. Why was Brate allowed to continue to play? Here’s Bowles’ explanation to reporters on Monday, per Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. “He complained of shoulder discomfort,” Bowles said. “He said nothing about his head on the sideline. “Nobody called down, he was checked out three times, and he went back in ‘til the end of the half.” Only after Brate complained of symptoms at halftime did the Bucs test him for a concussion before ruling him out. “At halftime, he started having symptoms,” Bowles continued, per The Athletic’s Greg Auman. “Obviously they were delayed. He started complaining about that. They tested him. He was in the protocol, and we kept him out the rest of the game. ... “You can’t see a neurologist or talk about concussions if you’re only complaining about your shoulder.”

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to Host Ed Sheeran’s “+ - = ÷ x Tour” in 2023 | The Mothership

The + - = ÷ x Tour (pronounced “The Mathematics Tour”) will mark Sheeran’s second headlining performance at the home of the Chiefs, previously appearing at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the summer of 2018. He’s scheduled to be joined by special guests Khalid and Cat Burns. “We are excited to welcome Ed Sheeran back to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in 2023,” Kansas City Chiefs and Arrowhead Events President Mark Donovan said. “Being able to welcome someone of Ed’s caliber to the Home of the Chiefs is something we take pride in doing. Throughout the past decade, we have put an emphasis on making iconic GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium a year-round entertainment destination, bringing a variety of events for Chiefs Kingdom to enjoy. The last time Ed was on our stage, he put on an amazing show, and we are thrilled to see him do it again next year.”

Around the NFL

Los Angeles Rams’ Bobby Wagner, Takkarist McKinley handle fan who gets onto field during Monday Night Football | ESPN

Shortly before halftime of the Los Angeles Rams’ Monday night loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a fan ran across the field with what appeared to be a device letting out pink smoke. As the fan came running onto the field toward the Rams’ sideline, Bobby Wagner said he noticed that the security at Levi’s Stadium could use some help. Rams linebacker Takkarist McKinley came toward the person, then Wagner stepped in and laid him out with a big hit.

OMG BOBBY WAGNER JUST TRUCKED THE FAN THAT RAN ON THE FIELD pic.twitter.com/uwoEzkrFxc — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) October 4, 2022

Miami Dolphins say QB Tua Tagovailoa ruled out for Week 5 game vs. New York Jets | ESPN

There’s no “definite timeline” for Tagovailoa’s return after he left the Dolphins’ 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. Teddy Bridgewater will start Sunday in his place. Tagovailoa was taken to a local hospital after his head hit the turf late in the second half of Thursday’s game in Cincinnati. He was diagnosed with a concussion but was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and allowed to fly home with the team early Friday morning. McDaniel said Tagovailoa’s scans came back “clean” — including the MRI he underwent in Miami — but it’s still too early to start thinking about his return to the field. “Right now he is in the building. He’s had a couple good days, but he’s just trying to go through with the proper procedure and protocol so that he’s feeling 100 percent,” McDaniel said. “I know he’s gonna be diligent with it. And if there’s obviously any things that are giving him issues in terms of light and those things, then we will shut that down.”

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

11 things overheard as the Chiefs beat the Buccaneers

“Brady said the hurricane was almost as stormy as his marriage.” “In light of Hurricane Ian, the NFL is donating all proceeds from tonight’s game to Brett Favre’s next volleyball arena.” “Guys, try not to giggle when Bruce Arians tells you it was his decision to step down.” “I guess no one told the Tampa Bay running backs that the evacuation was over.” “How many more sacks until Brady starts smashing computers?”

8 winners and 3 losers from the Chiefs’ win at Tampa Bay

Matthew Wright: The newest kicker to replace the injured Harrison Butker, Wright got the job done on Sunday night. He was perfect on five extra points and two field goals, helping keep the margin of victory comfortable enough. Have we gotten it through our thick skulls yet? Competent kicking is something we shouldn’t take for granted. Even if it ends up being the only game he plays for Kansas City, it was a solid performance for the former Jacksonville Jaguars placekicker. Travis Kelce: From Mahomes’ very first pass of the night — and right up to the point where the Chiefs had an insurmountable lead — the star tight end was outstanding both as a receiver (nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown) and as a blocker, helping pave the way for the dominant rushing effort. The NFL’s best tight end also surpassed Rob Gronkowski, entering the all-time top five for receiving yards by a tight end. And he’s far from done.

A tweet to make you think

I got to thinking last night. If you were putting a highlight reel together of Patrick Mahomes best moments. What would they be? Here’s my favorite Mahomes Moments in 2 minutes. These are the top 9. I’ll send out another tweet after this. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/N9IPdDNptW — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) October 4, 2022

