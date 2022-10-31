AP staff Monday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 8

Week 8 of the NFL season concludes with the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) on the road against the Cleveland Browns (2-5) on Monday Night Football.
According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Bengals are favored by three points.
Why shouldn’t the NFL put two of its orange-clad teams on the schedule for Halloween night — especially when it’s a divisional matchup? Lately, the Bengals have been hot — winning four of their last five games — while the Browns have been ice-cold, losing four straight as they wait for quarterback Deshaun Watson to step onto the field. Still, these two teams have a lot of shared history — and Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will miss the game with a hip injury.
Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 69-49-3
Poll
Which team wins Bengals (4-3) at Browns (2-5)?
-
0%
Bengals
-
0%
Browns
Poll
Which team wins Broncos (2-5) at Jaguars (2-5)?
This poll is closed
-
20%
Broncos
-
79%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team wins Panthers (2-5) at Falcons (3-4)?
This poll is closed
-
24%
Panthers
-
75%
Falcons
Poll
Which team wins Bears (3-4) at Cowboys (5-2)?
This poll is closed
-
16%
Bears
-
83%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team wins Cardinals (3-4) at Vikings (5-1)?
This poll is closed
-
17%
Cardinals
-
82%
Vikings
Poll
Which team wins Dolphins (4-3) at Lions (1-5)?
This poll is closed
-
83%
Dolphins
-
16%
Lions
Poll
Which team wins Patriots (3-4) at Jets (5-2)?
This poll is closed
-
22%
Patriots
-
77%
Jets
Poll
Which team wins Steelers (2-5) at Eagles (6-0)?
This poll is closed
-
12%
Steelers
-
87%
Eagles
Poll
Which team wins Raiders (2-4) at Saints (2-5)?
This poll is closed
-
49%
Raiders
-
50%
Saints
Poll
Which team wins Titans (4-2) at Texans (1-4-1)?
This poll is closed
-
83%
Titans
-
16%
Texans
Poll
Which team wins Giants (6-1) at Seahawks (4-3)?
This poll is closed
-
43%
Giants
-
56%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team wins 49ers (3-4) at Rams (3-3)?
This poll is closed
-
65%
49ers
-
34%
Rams
Poll
Which team wins Commanders (3-4) at Colts (3-3-1)?
This poll is closed
-
52%
Commanders
-
47%
Colts
Poll
Which team wins Packers (3-4) at Bills (5-1)?
This poll is closed
-
26%
Packers
-
73%
Bills
Poll
Which team wins Ravens (4-3) at Buccaneers (3-4)?
This poll is closed
-
74%
Ravens
-
25%
Buccaneers
Loading comments...