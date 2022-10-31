Arrowheadlines: Chiefs reportedly made a call to the Jaguars about Josh Allen

The latest

Days after ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen has garnered some trade interest ahead of the Tuesday trade deadline, another report Saturday corroborated the claim that the Jaguars are getting calls about Allen. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Kansas City Chiefs “checked on the availability” of Allen, although he added that the Chiefs “may be a little more reluctant to part with their 2023 first-rounder.” To this point, there’s no indication that the Jaguars are entertaining the idea of trading Allen. It’s not hard to understand why other NFL teams would check in, though.

Patrick Mahomes calls PJ Walker’s TD ‘best throw of the year’ | Panthers Wire

On Sunday, 2018’s Most Valuable Player and Super Bowl LIV champion heaped some heavy praise upon Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker—who connected with wide receiver DJ Moore for a miraculous 62-yard touchdown pass in Week 8. And not only did Mahomes infer that it was good, he said that it was the best all season.

Has to be the best throw of the year and not even close! https://t.co/NW4TdwWBpU — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 30, 2022

Opening odds for Titans vs. Chiefs matchup in Week 9 | DraftKings Nation

Early pick: Over 47 The Chiefs should be able to have their way with the Titans’ secondary — there are very few defenses in the league who have been able to successfully defend KC’s deep wide receiving group that just became stronger with the Toney signing. The Chiefs have been relying on their offense to win games, so Henry should still be able to get a few scores in for the Titans. This game hits the over with a score around 35-17, Chiefs.

Around the NFL

Christian McCaffrey, in 2nd game as 49er, has TD trifecta in win | ESPN

The text was a video from Dec. 17, 2018, with McCaffrey tossing a 50-yard touchdown pass against the New Orleans Saints. Satisfied with Fleury’s answer, Shanahan went about adding a McCaffrey pass to the game plan for Sunday’s 31-14 victory against the Los Angeles Rams. Little did Shanahan know that it would become the signature play on a historic day for McCaffrey. Without do-it-all receiver Deebo Samuel, McCaffrey offered the Niners the ultimate in versatile performances, as he threw for, ran for and caught a touchdown as the Niners moved to 4-4 heading into their bye week. “I think everyone knows how good of a player he is, but I just like how consistent he is and under control in what he does,” Shanahan said. “He’s a very smart player, and he makes a lot of plays and stuff, but it’s the consistency of how he plays his game. I feel like he was a great guy to add for us.”

Panthers’ Steve Wilks on WR D.J. Moore’s costly penalty: ‘We’ve got to make sure we’re smart enough’ | NFL.com

The Carolina Panthers were an extra point away from first place in the NFC South just three weeks after firing their head coach. Instead, a D.J. Moore unsportsmanlike penalty in the aftermath of his miracle 62-yard, game-tying TD catch with seconds remaining moved the potential winning extra point back 15 yards. Eddy Pineiro missed, and the Panthers would go on to fall in overtime to the Falcons, 37-34, proving they are still a club with massive growing pains in front of them despite playing spirited football for interim head coach Steve Wilks. “We didn’t find a way to finish,” Wilks said in his postgame news conference. “We had too many opportunities to win this football game, and we didn’t find a way to get it done. And that falls on me. We’ve got to make sure we’re smart enough. Something to learn from. Celebration penalty, big play like that, we’ve got to keep our poise. It was a great job with D.J. coming up with the big play in the end zone. Great pass by P.J. (Walker). But as a team we’ve got to make sure that we’re smart and just ready. Take it to the next level, next step.”

Bills vs. Packers score, takeaways: Josh Allen fends off Aaron Rodgers as Green Bay drops fourth in a row | CBS Sports

Allen was particularly strong in the face of pressure on Sunday night. According to Next Gen Stats, Allen was pressured on 40.7% of his dropbacks, which is the third-highest rate of his career. When pressured, he completed six of his nine passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Specifically, the connection between Allen and Diggs was superb as they connected on a number of key passes, including a 26-yard touchdown that helped build Buffalo’s early lead. He also had a 53-yard reception just prior to halftime to set up a Tyler Bass field goal and cap off a first half where they outscored Green Bay 24-7.

Week 8 overreactions and reality checks: Falcons best team in NFC South? Seahawks top dogs in NFC West? | CBS Sports

Josh McDaniels shouldn’t get a second season in Las Vegas Overreaction or reality: Reality The Las Vegas Raiders are a mess, with the latest atrocity being shut out by a New Orleans Saints team that has issues of its own. Apparently, the Raiders are the only team that didn’t have a game plan to contain Alvin Kamara — as he scored three touchdowns and had 158 yards of offense. A team with Derek Carr and Davante Adams couldn’t score a single point. Josh Jacobs only had 10 carries as the offense finished with just 183 total yards. The Raiders are 2-5 after making the playoffs with interim coach Rich Bisaccia last season. Vegas should have kept Bisaccia.

Bill Belichick passes George Halas on NFL career wins list | ESPN

Bill Belichick moved into sole possession of second place on the all-time wins list as the visiting New England Patriots defeated the New York Jets 22-17 on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Belichick now has 325 wins (regular season and postseason), with Sunday’s game breaking a tie with Hall of Famer George Halas, the longtime Chicago Bears coach (40 years). Don Shula holds the all-time mark with 347 victories. Belichick downplayed the milestone, crediting players and saying: “Maybe we’ll talk about that when it’s over, add them up at the end.”

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Arrowhead Pride Bye Week Awards: Team MVP

VOTING: Patrick Mahomes (11) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the unanimous winner of this year’s Arrowhead Pride “Bye Week Team MVP” award. It’s probably the least surprising of all the awards. While many other Chiefs — including Chris Jones, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Nick Bolton and Travis Kelce — have played well, there’s only one Patrick Mahomes, and he’s been reminding the league of his greatness on a regular basis thus far in 2022. Let’s be clear: this isn’t the 2018 MVP version of Mahomes. Mahomes has evolved and grown as a player in so many ways since his breakout campaign. The 2022 Mahomes is working within the new offense, spreading the ball around, incorporating new receivers, and proving that the Chiefs are a contender because of the guy under center. He’s been elite from within or outside the pocket and has added some new elements to his game — like the back-shoulder throw. The season-to-date statistics are staggering. He’s leading the league in touchdowns, 20-plus yard plays, 40-plus yard plays, passing yards, first downs and most any of the other quarterback ratings and analytics in existence. Mahomes is also smashing all of the career-to-date records, like the highest winning percentage, wins when trailing by 10 points, touchdowns, yards, completions and wins in his first 70 starts.

Our best defensive plays of the season... so far pic.twitter.com/frz9tIv9kH — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 30, 2022

