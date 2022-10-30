Chiefs open as 11-point favorites over the Titans in Week 9

Next Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Tennessee Titans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 9’s Sunday Night Football matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as an 11-point favorite in the game.

In Week 8, the Chiefs were off. The week before, they had been favored by only a single point in their road contest against the San Francisco 49ers, but won that game 44-23 to extend their season record to 5-2. Meanwhile, the Titans are coming off a 17-10 win over the Houston Texans in Week 8. They are also bringing a 5-2 record to the matchup.

Both teams lead their respective divisions — and will be looking for a victory to help lengthen a string of consecutive division championships. Kansas City is working toward its seventh AFC West crown, while Tennessee is vying to win its fourth AFC South championship.

In Week 7 of 2021, the Titans dominated the Chiefs 27-3 in Nashville to give Kansas City a 3-4 record. That turned out to be the low point of the Chiefs’ season. The team then won eight straight games on the way to a 12-5 record that led to its fourth consecutive AFC Championship at Arrowhead.