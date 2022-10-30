On August 20, Texas Tech University announced that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — easily the NFL’s most accomplished Red Raider — was going to be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor.

With the Chiefs on a bye for Week 8, the festivities were set for Tech’s game against Baylor on Saturday.

Mahomes’ return to Lubbock began with the Hall of Fame ceremony before the game.

.@PatrickMahomes is officially inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame.



Next stop, the Ring of Honor

In his brief remarks, Mahomes expressed admiration for the school’s athletic program.

“What an honor to be a part of this great university. When I first came here, I never would have imagined being able to be in the Texas Tech Hall of Fame or being inducted into the Ring of Honor. I think it all starts with the people I had around me. From Brittany, Jackson, my family, to the Texas Tech family that I’ve had and will forever have, I just want to say thank you all. Because without y’all’s support, I wouldn’t be standing here today. I’m excited now for the future of this program and how much you all have continued to build. Not only football, but the whole Texas Tech athletic program. The future is bright. I don’t know if you follow me on social media, but I like bragging about it. It’s going to be a lot of fun for these future years — and I’m glad I’ll be a part of Texas Tech forever.”

To say the university went all out for the halftime celebration would be an understatement.

Super Bowl Winner

Texas Tech Ring of Honor Member

Brother of TikToker



Patrick Mahomes, everyone.

The sold-out crowd came to life as the quarterback’s name was officially unveiled.

The moment we've all been waiting for… Welcome to the Texas Tech Ring of Honor @PatrickMahomes!

Mahomes finished his Texas Tech career with 11,252 passing yards and 115 total touchdowns over 32 appearances from 2014-16. He will continue adding to his unparalleled trajectory as a pro when the Chiefs return from their bye in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football.