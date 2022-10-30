Week 8 afternoon games discussion

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are off this weekend, but the NFL’s Week 8 still has plenty of action on Sunday afternoon.
Early games
- Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) (locally on KCTV/5)
- Chicago Bears (3-4) at Dallas Cowboys (5-2) (locally on WDAF/4)
- Carolina Panthers (2-5) at Atlanta Falcons (3-4)
- Arizona Cardinals (3-4) at Minnesota Vikings (5-1)
- Miami Dolphins (4-3) at Detroit Lions (1-5)
- New England Patriots (3-4) at New York Jets (5-2)
- Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) at New Orleans Saints (2-5)
Late afternoon games
- San Francisco 49ers (3-4) at Los Angeles Rams (3-3) (locally on WDAF/4)
- Tennessee Titans (4-2) at Houston Texans (1-4-1)
- New York Giants (6-1) at Seattle Seahawks (4-3)
- Washington Commanders (3-4) at Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1)
What’s on your mind as you watch these matchups?
If you need the morning discussion from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ game against the Denver Broncos in London, here it is.
