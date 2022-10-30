 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 8 afternoon games discussion

By John Dixon
NFL: OCT 16 Cowboys at Eagles Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are off this weekend, but the NFL’s Week 8 still has plenty of action on Sunday afternoon.

Early games

Late afternoon games

What’s on your mind as you watch these matchups?

If you need the morning discussion from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ game against the Denver Broncos in London, here it is.

