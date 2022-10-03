Report: Chiefs practice-squad wide receiver/running back Jerrion Ealy suspended

The NFL has suspended Kansas City Chiefs practice-squad wide receiver/running back Jerrion Ealy, as first mentioned by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

#Chiefs practice squad RB Jerrion Ealy has been suspended for the next six games, per the wire. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 3, 2022

Pelissero added that the 22-year-old Ealy violated the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Ealy joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss following this year’s draft. The rookie was with the team throughout the offseason and training camp and signed with the team’s practice squad after he did not make the initial 53-man roster.

Pelissero also added that a familiar face to the Chiefs, wide receiver Marcus Kemp, will join the practice squad in his place. Kemp spent parts of 2018-19, 2020 and 2021 with the Chiefs, appearing in 44 career games. Don’t be surprised if the Chiefs call up the 27-year-old at some point to appear on their active roster as a special teamer.

Special teams coordinator Dave Toub has always especially liked Kemp, which is why he finds himself back in the mix.