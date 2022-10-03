AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 4

Week 4 of the NFL season concludes with an NFC West showdown: the Los Angeles Rams (2-1) on the road against the San Francisco 49ers (1-2) on Monday Night Football. This is also a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship game, which the Rams won 20-17.
According to DraftKings Sportbook, the 49ers are favored by two points.
Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 33-27-2
Poll
Which team wins Rams (2-1) at 49ers (1-2)?
66%
Rams
33%
49ers
Poll
Which team wins Bills (2-1) at Ravens (2-1)?
This poll is closed
51%
Bills
48%
Ravens
Poll
Which team wins Bears (2-1) at Giants (2-1)?
This poll is closed
20%
Bears
80%
Giants
Poll
Which team wins Browns (2-1) at Falcons (1-2)?
This poll is closed
64%
Browns
35%
Falcons
Poll
Which team wins Jaguars (2-1) at Eagles (3-0)?
This poll is closed
30%
Jaguars
69%
Eagles
Poll
Which team wins Jets (1-2) at Steelers (1-2)?
This poll is closed
21%
Jets
78%
Steelers
Poll
Which team wins Titans (1-2) at Colts (1-1-1)?
This poll is closed
56%
Titans
43%
Colts
Poll
Which team wins Chargers (1-2) at Texans (0-2-1)?
This poll is closed
79%
Chargers
20%
Texans
Poll
Which team wins Seahawks (1-2) at Lions (1-2)?
This poll is closed
12%
Seahawks
87%
Lions
Poll
Which team wins Commanders (1-2) at Cowboys (2-1)?
This poll is closed
13%
Commanders
86%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team wins Cardinals (1-2) at Panthers (1-2)?
This poll is closed
68%
Cardinals
31%
Panthers
Poll
Which team wins Broncos (2-1) at Raiders (0-3)?
This poll is closed
23%
Broncos
76%
Raiders
Poll
Which team wins Patriots (1-2) at Packers (2-1)?
This poll is closed
5%
Patriots
94%
Packers
Poll
Which team wins Dolphins (3-0) at Bengals (1-2)?
This poll is closed
44%
Dolphins
55%
Bengals
Poll
Which team wins Chiefs (2-1) at Buccaneers (2-1)?
This poll is closed
6%
Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
10%
Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
50%
Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
20%
Buccaneers in a close game
9%
Buccaneers in an easy win
1%
Buccaneers in a blowout
