AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 4

Week 4 concludes with the Rams and 49ers in primetime.

By SB Nation Staff
Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Week 4 of the NFL season concludes with an NFC West showdown: the Los Angeles Rams (2-1) on the road against the San Francisco 49ers (1-2) on Monday Night Football. This is also a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship game, which the Rams won 20-17.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the 49ers are favored by two points.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 33-27-2

Poll

Which team wins Rams (2-1) at 49ers (1-2)?

view results
  • 66%
    Rams
    (4 votes)
  • 33%
    49ers
    (2 votes)
6 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bills (2-1) at Ravens (2-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 51%
    Bills
    (41 votes)
  • 48%
    Ravens
    (39 votes)
80 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bears (2-1) at Giants (2-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 20%
    Bears
    (15 votes)
  • 80%
    Giants
    (60 votes)
75 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Browns (2-1) at Falcons (1-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 64%
    Browns
    (47 votes)
  • 35%
    Falcons
    (26 votes)
73 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jaguars (2-1) at Eagles (3-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 30%
    Jaguars
    (22 votes)
  • 69%
    Eagles
    (50 votes)
72 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jets (1-2) at Steelers (1-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 21%
    Jets
    (15 votes)
  • 78%
    Steelers
    (55 votes)
70 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Titans (1-2) at Colts (1-1-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 56%
    Titans
    (42 votes)
  • 43%
    Colts
    (32 votes)
74 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Chargers (1-2) at Texans (0-2-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 79%
    Chargers
    (57 votes)
  • 20%
    Texans
    (15 votes)
72 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Seahawks (1-2) at Lions (1-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 12%
    Seahawks
    (9 votes)
  • 87%
    Lions
    (65 votes)
74 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Commanders (1-2) at Cowboys (2-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 13%
    Commanders
    (10 votes)
  • 86%
    Cowboys
    (62 votes)
72 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cardinals (1-2) at Panthers (1-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 68%
    Cardinals
    (58 votes)
  • 31%
    Panthers
    (27 votes)
85 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Broncos (2-1) at Raiders (0-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 23%
    Broncos
    (21 votes)
  • 76%
    Raiders
    (67 votes)
88 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Patriots (1-2) at Packers (2-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 5%
    Patriots
    (5 votes)
  • 94%
    Packers
    (79 votes)
84 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Dolphins (3-0) at Bengals (1-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 44%
    Dolphins
    (39 votes)
  • 55%
    Bengals
    (48 votes)
87 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Chiefs (2-1) at Buccaneers (2-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 6%
    Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
    (59 votes)
  • 10%
    Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
    (102 votes)
  • 50%
    Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
    (479 votes)
  • 20%
    Buccaneers in a close game
    (197 votes)
  • 9%
    Buccaneers in an easy win
    (94 votes)
  • 1%
    Buccaneers in a blowout
    (15 votes)
946 votes total Vote Now

