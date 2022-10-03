11 things overheard as the Chiefs beat the Buccaneers

New Arrowhead Pride contributor Tom Ruprecht is a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan who is forced to watch New York Jets games in New Jersey. He is also a comedy writer who has written for television shows like “The Late Show with David Letterman” and “How I Met Your Mother.” We are delighted for Tom to bring us a different kind of commentary after Chiefs games.
- “Brady said the hurricane was almost as stormy as his marriage.”
- “In light of Hurricane Ian, the NFL is donating all proceeds from tonight’s game to Brett Favre’s next volleyball arena.”
- “Guys, try not to giggle when Bruce Arians tells you it was his decision to step down.”
- “I guess no one told the Tampa Bay running backs that the evacuation was over.”
- “How many more sacks until Brady starts smashing computers?”
- “On defense, we wanted someone who’ll relentlessly attack Brady — so we signed Gisele Bundchen.”
- “Damn, when it comes to revenge, John Wick’s got nothing on Patrick Mahomes.”
- “God help the Bengals.”
- “I can’t decide what’s funnier: Andy Reid’s State Farm commercial or seeing Shaq Barrett get his butt kicked.”
- “This win will erase the memory of that Super Bowl. Now I just need something to erase the memory of Antonio Brown naked in that Dubai pool.”
- “Here’s a thought: let’s not do that thing where we focus on the Bills and get blindsided by the Raiders.”
