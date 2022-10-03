Arrowheadlines: The Buccaneers' defense was only there to be a part of a Patrick Mahomes highlight film

The latest

A return to the scene of the crime: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 4 recap | Bucs Nation (Tampa Bay Buccaneers SB Nation site)

Who we thought would do well and didn’t: Buccaneers defense- The Buccaneers defense was…. Not great. Tampa wasn’t able to stop Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, or any Chiefs running back. The Buccaneers defense existed on field, solely, to be a part of a Patrick Mahomes trick shot highlight film. Tampa’s defense had been the bright spot of the team’s season through the first three games. Unfortunately, for the Bucs tonight was game four. Game four featured Tampa Bay’s defense being consistently posterized so painfully that one can only hope this is a game that will sting their pride and potentially motivate them moving forward, very similarly to how their regular season loss to Kansas City in the 2020 season did.

2022 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Sunday’s games | NFL.com

Next Gen stat of the game: Patrick Mahomes was 18 of 28 for 221 yards, two touchdowns, an interception and a 97.5 passer rating versus four or fewer pass rushers. In the Super Bowl LV loss to the Buccaneers, Mahomes was 25 of 44 for 261 yards, no TDs, an INT and a 64.7 passer rating against four or fewer rushers. NFL Research: Patrick Mahomes became the fastest quarterback in history to throw for 20,000 yards in his career. He surpassed the mark in his 67th game, breaking the record previously held by Matthew Stafford (71 games).

NFL Week 4 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game | ESPN

Is there reason to worry about the defense after Week 4 performance? There isn’t. The Chiefs played complementary football, allowing just two plays of more than 20 yards. They made the Bucs go on long, time-consuming drives to get their points. The Chiefs made the game’s biggest play on defense on L’Jarius Sneed’s sack and strip of Tom Brady in the second quarter, a play that gave Mahomes and the offense good field position to score the touchdown that gave them a 28-10 lead. — Adam Teicher

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Passes Rob Gronkowski for 5th-Most Receiving Yards by TE | Bleacher Report

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is well on his way to becoming one of the best to ever play the position, and he continued his ascent up the record books on Sunday. After making a catch in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kelce moved past Rob Gronkowski for the fifth-most career receiving yards by a tight end:

*5th most. — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) October 3, 2022

Kelce set the mark for most single-season receiving yards by a tight end with 1,416 in 2020. His six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons are also the most by a player at his position. At 32 years old, Kelce’s best days could still be ahead of him.

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady after appearing to injure throwing arm in Sunday’s loss: ‘It’ll be all right. It’s football.’ | NFL.com

Brady was absent any details on the status of his shoulder/throwing arm, but said he was fine following the Buccaneers’ 41-31 loss on Sunday night. “I’ll be all right,” he said. “It’s football” Late in the second quarter, Brady was strip-sacked by L’Jarius Sneed on a safety blitz. Sneed blindsided Brady and ripped at the QB’s arm to strip the ball. On the ground, Brady immediately clutched his right arm.

NFL Week 4 grades: Ravens get ‘D’ for blowing big lead vs. Bills, Raiders get an ‘A’ for picking up first win | CBS Sports

A - Chiefs When Patrick Mahomes is at the top of his game, the Chiefs are nearly impossible to beat, and Mahomes was definitely at the top of his game on Sunday night. At times, it almost looked like Mahomes was toying with the Buccaneers on a night where he threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns. Mahomes was nearly perfect when targeting Travis Kelce, who caught nine passes for 92 yards and a TD. The Chiefs offense also got some help from a rushing attack that doesn’t always produce. The Chiefs offense seems to be getting better every week, which should scare every other team in the NFL,

Should I start playing two hand touch or something?? SMH https://t.co/hUiM1nPb3U — The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) October 3, 2022

Cooper Rush does something no one has ever done | PFT

According to he NFL, Rush is the first quarterback in NFL to win each of his first four career starts with a passer rating of 90 or higher in each of the four wins. He also has joined a very specifically obscure club. He’s the sixth undrafted quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win his first four starts, joining Kurt Warner, Kyle Allen, Dieter Brock, John Stofa, and Mike Tomczak. Not on that list? Former Cowboys undrafted quarterback Tony Romo. He went 3-1 in his first four starts in 2006, losing to Washington while beating the Panthers, Cardinals, and Colts.

NFL Week 4 overreactions and reality checks: Packers best in NFC? Chiefs best in AFC? Saquon Barkley best RB? | CBS Sports

The Ravens are choking away the AFC North Overreaction or reality: Reality Baltimore could easily be 4-0 after four weeks. Instead the Ravens sit at 2-2 and blew two huge leads in the fourth quarter — at home no less. Sunday was inexcusable as Lamar Jackson threw two fourth-quarter interceptions and John Harbaugh decided to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line in a tie game late in the fourth quarter. The result was Jackson’s second interception of the game, which led to the Bills using the final 4:09 for Josh Allen to drive them down the field and lead them to victory. These are games the Ravens have to win. They’re in a three-way tie for the AFC North lead when they should be controlling the division.

Broncos RB Javonte Williams feared to have suffered serious knee injury | NFL.com

There is concern that Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a serious knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Although Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said he had no update on Williams’ status following the game, Hackett told reporters that Williams would have an MRI on Monday to determine the full extent of the damage. There isn’t a lot of optimism that the results will be favorable, however. Williams was carted off on the first play of the third quarter Sunday, going down after a 1-yard loss. He couldn’t bear any weight on the knee and spent time in the medical tent before heading to the locker room and being ruled out for the game.

QB Zach Wilson ‘doesn’t flinch,’ rallies New York Jets to victory in season debut | ESPN

“That was an ugly win, but that was some of the most fun I’ve had playing football,” Wilson said Sunday after a 24-20 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. It was a wild game. The Jets led by 10 points in the first quarter and trailed by 10 in the fourth, but Wilson rallied them with 81- and 65-yard touchdown drives on their final two possessions to pull out their second come-from-behind win on the road. Wilson returned to the huddle after a preseason knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery on Aug. 16. With only three days of full practice, he was predictably rusty (18-for-36, 252 yards, two interceptions), but he made several clutch throws in the fourth quarter. Sunday’s game was the first time since 1988 that the Jets led by 10 points, trailed by 10 and won the game, according to Elias Sports Bureau research.

5 things we learned in the Chiefs’ dominant victory over the Buccaneers

5. Running back by committee can be real cool There is an old football saying that goes, “if you have two quarterbacks you actually have zero.” The same cannot be said for the Chiefs running backs. On Sunday night, the one-two punch of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco proved to be more than the Buccaneers’ defense could handle. Out of the 155 yards rushing between the two running backs, it felt like about half of those yards came after contact, as both running backs broke tackles like they were hearts in a Nicholas Sparks novel. Jerrick McKinnon struggled to find his footing in this game, gaining zero yards on three touches. If the Chiefs can find a way to get McKinnon more involved in the passing game, this running back committee could emerge as a three-headed monster that could give opposing defensive coordinators fits.

AND HE CAN ACT!



pic.twitter.com/fPAyoAiDDg — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) October 3, 2022

