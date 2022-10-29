Arrowheadlines: Ronald Jones hints at wanting to be released in tweet

The latest

Chiefs’ Ronald Jones tweets he wants to be released | Pro Football Talk

Chiefs running back Ronald Jones wants out. Jones, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Kansas City this offseason but hasn’t played in a regular-season game in a Chiefs uniform yet, wrote on Twitter that he’d like the Chiefs to release him. “Sure would like a RELEASE right about now,” Jones wrote. It’s not surprising that Jones wants out, given that he’s stuck behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon on the depth chart and inactive every week. Whether the Chiefs will grant his request remains to be seen. A second-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2018, Jones played four years in Tampa Bay before leaving for Kansas City this offseason. In his best season, in 2020, he carried 192 times for 978 yards and seven touchdowns.

Chiefs Patrick Mahomes keeping busy even during bye week | Fox Sports

For the first time all season, Mahomes looked to be on the same page with his new wide receivers along with his venerable tight end, and the result was an offensive explosion against one of the NFL’s best defenses. The 44-23 victory sent Kansas City into its week off 5-2 and atop the AFC West, rather than 4-3 and tied for the lead with the Chargers. “I don’t play all the time,” Mahomes explained afterward. “I had a free night on Friday, so I told them, ‘I’ll get on with y’all for a little while.’ It was me, Travis, Marquez and JuJu. Marquez and JuJu are really good. Me and Travis are just all right. We did our part and we went three-for-three with three wins in Warzone, which I don’t do often. “So,” Mahomes said in a segue to facing the 49ers, “I felt pretty good about it going into the game.”

2023 NFL mock draft: Who leaps up the board in latest 2-round projections? | Draft Wire

28. Kansas City Chiefs | Army EDGE Andre Carter II George Karlaftis already looks like a hit, but Frank Clark turns 30 in the offseason, so the Chiefs might want to find his eventual replacement. Carter is a massive defender with impressive length and physicality who can set the edge against the run, and convert speed to power as a pass rusher.

Iowan Jack Cochrane strives to make the most of his NFL opportunity with the Kansas City Chiefs | Yahoo Sports

Cochrane did not make the team’s initial 53-man roster but was signed to Kansas City’s practice squad. He was activated Sept. 13, a moment that brought him short-lived excitement. “It was cool, but I knew that I had to get back to work,” Cochrane said. “Obviously, it was something that I have dreamed about since I was a kid, but it was a short moment. It was great to know that I was going to play in an NFL game, but I knew that I had to prepare and be ready to go. The old adage is that the NFL stands for ‘Not For Long’ so if you do not go out there and prove you belong every week, you are missing out on an opportunity. ” Cochrane registered his first career tackle during the Chiefs’ Week 4 Sunday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The most memorable moment of the night may have come after the game when Cochrane caught up with his lifelong friend Tristan Wirfs, a Tampa Bay offensive lineman.

Britt Reid was drinking at Chiefs team facility before tragic DWI crash | New York Post

On February 4th, 2021, were you present at Arrowhead Stadium?” Hobbs asked. “Yes, sir,” Reid answered. “Was there a point in time when you began driving home around 9 p.m.?” Hobbs asked. “Yes,” Reid answered. Until the release of the transcript, it was only known that the accident took place near Arrowhead Stadium, which is adjacent to the team facility Reid’s sentencing memorandum, filed last Friday, stated that “Mr. Reid departed from his place of employment, Arrowhead Stadium in Jackson County, around 9 p.m. on February 4, 2021, and began driving home.” A separate portion stated that Reid “acknowledges operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol as he attempted … to return home from his workplace.” The crash scene was around a half mile from the team’s offices and, as noted by Yahoo Sports, a route Reid would logically take to get to his home in Overland Park, Kansas. There reportedly are no bars or restaurants on the way. At the time, Reid was unable to attend such establishments due to the NFL’s 20202 COVID-19 protocols.

49ers’ Deebo Samuel out vs. Rams due to hamstring injury | ESPN

Samuel, who did not practice all week, suffered the injury in last Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Niners set for their bye week after Sunday’s game in Los Angeles, Samuel will have an extra week to get healthy before the Nov. 13 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. “It’s not a precaution,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He’s not good enough to go. The fact that he even had a chance means hopefully he’ll be good with the week off and ready for the next game.” While the 49ers would miss Samuel regardless of their opponent, they’ll miss him a little more given his recent success against the Rams.

Fact or Fiction: Making Sense of NFL’s Latest Trade Rumors | Bleacher Report

Broncos Entertaining Offers for Bradley Chubb Why bury the lede: Yes. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Broncos would like to keep Bradley Chubb, along with receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. Schefter also said, though, that the Broncos “have to ponder any serious” offer. The focus here is solely on Chubb because of his contract situation. Unlike both Jeudy and Hamler, Chubb has an expiring contract. And it’s improbable that Denver will re-sign him. In the offseason, the Broncos signed Randy Gregory to a five-year, $70 million deal. They also drafted Nik Bonitto in the second round and had elevated Baron Browning’s playing time before his recent hip injury. Denver only has so much money to spend on the D-line, and Chubb’s deserved payday may be too much. Chubb will likely land the team a compensatory draft pick, but he’d be worth more on the trade market right now. Verdict: Fact

5 players whose Chiefs’ future will be decided after the bye

LT Orlando Brown Jr. Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is playing this year on the franchise tag for $16.7 million after turning down a six-year, $139 million deal — including a $30.25 million signing bonus offered by the Chiefs in the offseason. The 26-year-old Brown chose to bet on himself in 2022 in an effort to get more guaranteed money. Brown and his rookie agent, Michael Portner, felt that the six-year offer only protected Brown for the first two years and left room for the Chiefs to move on if they wanted to. The Chiefs and Brown voiced that they wanted to keep the relationship going beyond this season and would resume talks once it was over. The question now looms: has Brown played at a level to render a higher offer in guaranteed money? Most will say that Brown has had an up-and-down season. You see plays that make him look like a top-five left tackle, then others that make you want to put him on the first flight leaving town. According to Pro Football Focus, he has taken 463 pass-blocking snaps and has only allowed one sack, but at the same time, he has allowed the most pressures. Both numbers can be heavily impacted by the style of quarterback you have. There are times quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back too deep, which may allow a speed rusher the edge for a quick hurry, but Mahomes’ ability to scramble may also be why he only gave up one sack. How Brown performs over the second half of the season will determine his future with the Chiefs. Hopefully, he becomes more consistent, and the top-five tackle the Chiefs need, and the bet he placed on himself pays off. Prediction: The Chiefs make Brown an offer similar to the one they made this past season, and if he plays hardball, they franchise tag Brown again to protect themselves. If they find a suitable left tackle early in the draft, they rescind the offer and let him walk.

