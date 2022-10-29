 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP staff preview and predictions for Sunday’s Week 8 NFL games

The Chiefs have the week off, but we’re picking all of Sunday’s games.

New York Giants v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Week 8 of the NFL season kicked off with the Baltimore Ravens defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 on Thursday Night Football.

The Kansas City Chiefs have the week off. They’ll next play the Tennessee Titans in Week 9’s Sunday Night Football matchup on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 10.5 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West this weekend, the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) will host the Denver Broncos (2-5) at London’s Wembley Stadium to kick off Sunday’s action at 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time. (This International Series game will be carried on ESPN). Then in Sunday’s early games, the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) will be in the Big Easy to play the New Orleans Saints (2-5). Like the Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers have the week off.

Sunday’s other early games include the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) (locally on KCTV/5), the Chicago Bears (3-4) in Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) (locally on WDAFT/4) and the surprising New York Jets (5-2) playing host to the New England Patriots (3-4).

In the late-afternoon action, the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) will travel down the coastline to play the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) (locally on WDAF/4), the Tennessee Titans (4-2) will be on the road against the Houston Texans (1-4-1), the New York Giants (6-1) will be in the Pacific Northwest to face the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) will welcome the Washington Commanders (3-4).

Sunday’s matchups will conclude with a big one for Kansas City fans: the Green Bay Packers (3-4) on the road against the Buffalo Bills (5-1) on Sunday Night Football (locally on KSHB/41).

Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 59-47-2

Poll

Which team wins Broncos (2-5) at Jaguars (2-5)?

view results
  • 21%
    Broncos
    (36 votes)
  • 78%
    Jaguars
    (128 votes)
164 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Panthers (2-5) at Falcons (3-4)?

view results
  • 23%
    Panthers
    (34 votes)
  • 76%
    Falcons
    (113 votes)
147 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bears (3-4) at Cowboys (5-2)?

view results
  • 15%
    Bears
    (23 votes)
  • 84%
    Cowboys
    (125 votes)
148 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cardinals (3-4) at Vikings (5-1)?

view results
  • 17%
    Cardinals
    (26 votes)
  • 82%
    Vikings
    (119 votes)
145 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Dolphins (4-3) at Lions (1-5)?

view results
  • 90%
    Dolphins
    (132 votes)
  • 9%
    Lions
    (14 votes)
146 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Patriots (3-4) at Jets (5-2)?

view results
  • 21%
    Patriots
    (32 votes)
  • 78%
    Jets
    (116 votes)
148 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Steelers (2-5) at Eagles (6-0)?

view results
  • 12%
    Steelers
    (18 votes)
  • 87%
    Eagles
    (127 votes)
145 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Raiders (2-4) at Saints (2-5)?

view results
  • 52%
    Raiders
    (76 votes)
  • 47%
    Saints
    (68 votes)
144 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Titans (4-2) at Texans (1-4-1)?

view results
  • 81%
    Titans
    (115 votes)
  • 18%
    Texans
    (26 votes)
141 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Giants (6-1) at Seahawks (4-3)?

view results
  • 45%
    Giants
    (66 votes)
  • 54%
    Seahawks
    (78 votes)
144 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins 49ers (3-4) at Rams (3-3)?

view results
  • 67%
    49ers
    (100 votes)
  • 32%
    Rams
    (49 votes)
149 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Commanders (3-4) at Colts (3-3-1)?

view results
  • 56%
    Commanders
    (79 votes)
  • 43%
    Colts
    (62 votes)
141 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Packers (3-4) at Bills (5-1)?

view results
  • 24%
    Packers
    (36 votes)
  • 75%
    Bills
    (110 votes)
146 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Ravens (4-3) at Buccaneers (3-4)?

This poll is closed

  • 74%
    Ravens
    (98 votes)
  • 25%
    Buccaneers
    (34 votes)
132 votes total Vote Now

