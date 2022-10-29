Week 8 of the NFL season kicked off with the Baltimore Ravens defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 on Thursday Night Football.
The Kansas City Chiefs have the week off. They’ll next play the Tennessee Titans in Week 9’s Sunday Night Football matchup on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 10.5 points.
Elsewhere in the AFC West this weekend, the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) will host the Denver Broncos (2-5) at London’s Wembley Stadium to kick off Sunday’s action at 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time. (This International Series game will be carried on ESPN). Then in Sunday’s early games, the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) will be in the Big Easy to play the New Orleans Saints (2-5). Like the Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers have the week off.
Sunday’s other early games include the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) (locally on KCTV/5), the Chicago Bears (3-4) in Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) (locally on WDAFT/4) and the surprising New York Jets (5-2) playing host to the New England Patriots (3-4).
In the late-afternoon action, the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) will travel down the coastline to play the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) (locally on WDAF/4), the Tennessee Titans (4-2) will be on the road against the Houston Texans (1-4-1), the New York Giants (6-1) will be in the Pacific Northwest to face the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) will welcome the Washington Commanders (3-4).
Sunday’s matchups will conclude with a big one for Kansas City fans: the Green Bay Packers (3-4) on the road against the Buffalo Bills (5-1) on Sunday Night Football (locally on KSHB/41).
Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 59-47-2
