Week 8 of the NFL season kicked off with the Baltimore Ravens defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 on Thursday Night Football.

The Kansas City Chiefs have the week off. They’ll next play the Tennessee Titans in Week 9’s Sunday Night Football matchup on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 10.5 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West this weekend, the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) will host the Denver Broncos (2-5) at London’s Wembley Stadium to kick off Sunday’s action at 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time. (This International Series game will be carried on ESPN). Then in Sunday’s early games, the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) will be in the Big Easy to play the New Orleans Saints (2-5). Like the Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers have the week off.

Sunday’s other early games include the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) (locally on KCTV/5), the Chicago Bears (3-4) in Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) (locally on WDAFT/4) and the surprising New York Jets (5-2) playing host to the New England Patriots (3-4).

In the late-afternoon action, the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) will travel down the coastline to play the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) (locally on WDAF/4), the Tennessee Titans (4-2) will be on the road against the Houston Texans (1-4-1), the New York Giants (6-1) will be in the Pacific Northwest to face the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) will welcome the Washington Commanders (3-4).

Sunday’s matchups will conclude with a big one for Kansas City fans: the Green Bay Packers (3-4) on the road against the Buffalo Bills (5-1) on Sunday Night Football (locally on KSHB/41).

Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 59-47-2

Poll Which team wins Broncos (2-5) at Jaguars (2-5)? Broncos

Jaguars vote view results 21% Broncos (36 votes)

78% Jaguars (128 votes) 164 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Panthers (2-5) at Falcons (3-4)? Panthers

Falcons vote view results 23% Panthers (34 votes)

76% Falcons (113 votes) 147 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Bears (3-4) at Cowboys (5-2)? Bears

Cowboys vote view results 15% Bears (23 votes)

84% Cowboys (125 votes) 148 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Cardinals (3-4) at Vikings (5-1)? Cardinals

Vikings vote view results 17% Cardinals (26 votes)

82% Vikings (119 votes) 145 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Dolphins (4-3) at Lions (1-5)? Dolphins

Lions vote view results 90% Dolphins (132 votes)

9% Lions (14 votes) 146 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Patriots (3-4) at Jets (5-2)? Patriots

Jets vote view results 21% Patriots (32 votes)

78% Jets (116 votes) 148 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Steelers (2-5) at Eagles (6-0)? Steelers

Eagles vote view results 12% Steelers (18 votes)

87% Eagles (127 votes) 145 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Raiders (2-4) at Saints (2-5)? Raiders

Saints vote view results 52% Raiders (76 votes)

47% Saints (68 votes) 144 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Titans (4-2) at Texans (1-4-1)? Titans

Texans vote view results 81% Titans (115 votes)

18% Texans (26 votes) 141 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Giants (6-1) at Seahawks (4-3)? Giants

Seahawks vote view results 45% Giants (66 votes)

54% Seahawks (78 votes) 144 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins 49ers (3-4) at Rams (3-3)? 49ers

Rams vote view results 67% 49ers (100 votes)

32% Rams (49 votes) 149 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Commanders (3-4) at Colts (3-3-1)? Commanders

Colts vote view results 56% Commanders (79 votes)

43% Colts (62 votes) 141 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Packers (3-4) at Bills (5-1)? Packers

Bills vote view results 24% Packers (36 votes)

75% Bills (110 votes) 146 votes total Vote Now