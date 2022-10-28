In Week 8, Chiefs fans think the offensive line has turned a corner

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

In this edition, we learn that fans are newly confident in the team’s offensive line.

Chiefs fan confidence

After the Chiefs’ dominating 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, 97% of the team’s fans are once again confident about where the franchise is going.

The offensive line

It’s probably fair to say that the performance of Kansas City’s offensive line during the Week 7 victory is driving a lot of that newfound confidence. Three in five Chiefs fans think the unit has turned a corner.

Tuesday’s trade deadline

The trade to acquire wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants might not have been the trade some fans had in mind (28% disapproved of it), but almost four in five wanted general manager Brett Veach to do something. And the GM might have yet another move up his sleeve.

Isiah Pacheco

After the Chiefs started the rookie running back in Sunday’s game — but split his carries with Clyde Edwards-Helaire — almost four out of five Chiefs fans want Isiah Pacheco to continue as the starter.

The best surprise team

NFL fans across the country were asked which of the teams that have had surprising success this season are — in the words of the late Kansas City head coach Marty Schottenheimer — the “real deal.” The Giants were the overwhelming choice over the Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Washed-up veteran quarterbacks

NFL fans were also asked whether four longtime veteran quarterbacks are now on their last legs.

Quarterback Yes No Aaron Rodgers 45% 55% Tom Brady 64% 36% Carson Wentz 83% 17% Matt Ryan 88% 12%

It’s not the first time that some of these players — particularly Brady — have been perceived this way. We’ll see if any of them can stage a comeback in the final half of the season.

Click here to see other recent survey results. And be sure to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.