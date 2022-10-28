Arrowheadlines: Two Chiefs’ greats share admiration for each other

The latest

Shortly into that Chiefs tenure — having heard from those in the Chiefs organization raving about Gonzalez’s work ethic — Kelce reached out to the veteran tight end for tips. Gonzalez stressed the importance of hard work and making sure he caught extra balls before and after practice. He told him to focus on where his eyes and hands were for every catch. “Everything he was saying was down to the tiny detail — whether it’s the technique or I’m watching film,” said Kelce, who spoke on behalf of a Tide campaign encouraging fans to wash their favorite jersey with Tide’s Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X Power PODS. “He told me exactly what I needed to hear.” Kelce texted back a picture of one of Gonzalez’s highlights, showing he was studying Gonzalez’s routes on film. Now the tables have turned on their film review. “I’ve been watching him like a hawk,” Gonzalez said.

George Karlaftis: The Greek Freak of American Football? | The Greek Reporter

From Alex Karras to George Karlaftis? Very few Greek-Americans have distinguished themselves in American football. However, one is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and also played on the defensive line. Alex Karras played for the Detroit Lions. Karras like Karlaftis was raised in Indiana. Like Karras, both their fathers died when their sons were young teenagers. Karras’s father happened to be named George. The Lion of Greek origin was an all-star while playing football in the 1960s. But most Americans middle-aged or older today remember Karras as an actor. He played a famous if understated role. He was the adopted father of a young African American son played by Emmanuel Lewis on the 1980s television program Webster. Karras’s character was named George Papadapolis. Many American children, who were Webster’s friends on the show and who watched at home, chuckled. It was difficult for them to pronounce Mr. Papadapolis’s name. George Karlaftis is a potential role model for young fans to identify with. How many will come to know his name?

Chris Jones for Defensive Player of the Year, anyone?

The highest-graded defensive player in the NFL:@Chiefs DL Chris Jones (92.9) pic.twitter.com/MiOl7ndgyz — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) October 25, 2022

Seven teams with shot to win Super Bowl LVII: Bills, Eagles, Chiefs, Cowboys set up to hoist Lombardi Trophy | CBS Sports

Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) Odds to win Super Bowl LVII: +700 Even though the Chiefs lost to the Bills in Week 5, Kansas City should never be counted out of Super Bowl contention with Andy Reid as head coach and Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. The Chiefs have made it to the conference title game in all four years Mahomes and Reid have been together. The Chiefs are No. 1 in the NFL in scoring offense, generating 40-plus points three times in 2022 (no other team has scored 40-plus points more than once). The offense is getting better by the week with a deep pass-catching group led by Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Kansas City’s pass defense is one of the worst in the NFL, ranking 30th in pass yards per game and 32nd in pass touchdowns allowed. While the defense is 25th in points and yards allowed per game, Reid-coached teams typically don’t hit their stride until the second half of the year. The Chiefs are always a contender to go deep into January.

1 Player Each NFL Team Should Try to Acquire at the 2022 Trade Deadline | Bleacher Report

Kansas City Chiefs: Edge Jadeveon Clowney The Kansas City Chiefs continue to be one of the top contenders in the AFC, and they may look to be buyers at the deadline. However, with only $3.7 million in cap space available, Kansas City will have to be careful about who it targets. Interestingly, standout pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney could be a realistic target for the Chiefs, if the Browns are willing to deal him. While Clowney is on a one-year, $10 million deal, it is structured to pay out over the next five seasons. Clowney’s cap hit in 2022 is just $1.25 million. Now, the Browns aren’t likely to deal Clowney if they feel that have any shot at all of getting back into the playoff conversation. However, it would behove the Chiefs to at least inquire about the three-time Pro Bowler’s availability. While the Kansas City defense has tallied a solid 19 sacks this season, it ranks just 25th in yards and points allowed. A team can never have too many good pass-rushers, and Clowney—who had nine sacks in 2021—also happens to be a tremendous run defender on the edge. Kansas City is also set to be without pass-rusher Frank Clark for two games, as he’s been suspended for violation of the league’s personal conduct policy over a 2021 weapons charge.

Rookie grades: The Chiefs tied their future to nailing the draft. So far? A mixed bag | Kansas City Star

JAYLEN WATSON, CORNERBACK (7TH ROUND, 243RD OVERALL) Grade: A T he majority of the seventh round of an NFL Draft can turn into fliers — where you feel fortunate just to get something out of a pick. Watson won the Chiefs a game. How much more can you ask for? His pick-6 against the Chargers flipped a Thursday Night matchup on its head, and the Chiefs very likely don’t win without it. He’s been far from perfect overall, with some growing pains mixed in there, but there’s a lot to like about drafting a cornerback in the seventh round and receiving that sort of return.

Around the NFL

2022 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Ravens’ win over Buccaneers on Thursday night | NFL.com

Are the Buccaneers cooked? Thursday night games tend to favor the home team because of the short week and the benefits that come with not having to travel. And make no mistake: Both teams limped into this game because of injuries and some tough recent games. But after taking a 10-3 lead, Tampa Bay looked absolutely gassed. The offense punted six straight times, a streak that started after scoring on the first two drives. And the defense allowed three touchdown drives — the shortest of which was 77 yards — to a Ravens offense without its top two pass-catchers and its top running back banged up. The blocking was listless. The tackling was atrocious. And the energy was nil. Then came the mental errors. Tom Brady had the Bucs inside the Ravens’ 10-yard line, down 24-13 with just under six minutes left. Two blatant penalties later and Tampa was forced to kick the field goal, and they never had a shot to win thereafter. The Bucs are 3-5 and suddenly in serious trouble.

Sources: Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase (hip) expected out 4-6 weeks | ESPN

The Bengals star did not practice Thursday and was listed on the team’s injury report with a hip issue. Chase first experienced the issue in the team’s Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints. He was limited at practice ahead of Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons in which he appeared to pull up at one point at the end of a route. He finished the game and declined to go into specifics about the injury when he met with reporters after the game. Chase saw a specialist Wednesday as he seeks more answers about the injury, sources told Schefter.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

5 things to know about new Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney

1. Coming out of Florida, Toney drew many comparisons to Tyreek Hill. While even Chiefs fans can admit there is no duplicating Hill, the lateral agility and acceleration do warrant some Hill comparisons. Where their games differ most is in the raw straight-line speed. Toney is not a classic vertical threat like Hill was, or Marquez Valdes-Scantling presently is for the Chiefs. Expect to see Toney running across formations on jet sweeps and being predominantly targeted out of the slot.

This is why @dpbrugler is one of the best at evaluating players when they are entering the NFL.



Here's his summary on Kadarius Toney. pic.twitter.com/lwxOJwbIxv — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) October 27, 2022

A tweet to make you think

Toney's not an elite burner for a guy his size, but in an incredibly limited sample, he showed some ability to track the ball and even go up and get a ball



Cornerbacks are pretty terrified of his movement skills so even if he doesn't have great long speed, he can still stack CBs pic.twitter.com/YvHgH8zUCE — Nate Christensen (@natech32) October 27, 2022

