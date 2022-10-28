A very good video about Patrick Mahomes

Our friends at Secret Base have done it again — this time with a deep rewind into the career of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Watch above or by clicking here.

Here is the video description:

Some of the best stories don’t adhere to the rules: There’s no middle act for Patrick Mahomes and the NFL: He was barely more than an unknown through most of his college days, then shot up draft boards thanks to his raw talent and scouting buzz. Still, he was panned for his decision making, throwing style and pretty much every other facet of his game that made him what he became. Which is kind of crazy, isn’t it? Anyway, there’s no montage here. Patrick Mahomes made the NFL believe almost immediately.

Mahomes recently recounted his first and second years as Chiefs starter, when he won the NFL MVP (2018) and Super Bowl (2019) in back-to-back seasons.

“I think I would appreciate it more now than I did back when I was young,” said Mahomes recently. “That and winning the MVP early in my career. I think I just kind of thought that’s just what you did, you went out there and played football for coach [Andy] Reid and you win the MVP, and you win Super Bowls.

The media members in the room collectively laughed.

“Now I see what the grind and being in there every single day and not succeeding and not winning the Super Bowl. I think if I had the chance to go out there and win another one, I think I’ll appreciate it even more.”

...and I’d bet so will the Chiefs fans.