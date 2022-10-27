Twitter reacts to Kadarius Toney’s trade to the Chiefs

Twitter comes with its ups and down — but it is always good on big-news days for the Kansas City Chiefs, such as Thursday, when the team decided to trade for now-former New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

The Giants received the Chiefs’ third-round compensatory pick and a sixth-round pick in exchange for Toney. Arrowhead Pride has the report, five things to know, podcast and film review up already.

Now for the tweets:

Toney already has the lingo down

CHIEFS KINGDOM BABYY❤️ Thank You God https://t.co/TZoFUWkrlR — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) October 27, 2022

The league knows how dangerous Toney might be in Kansas City’s offense

It’s worth noting — some believe that maybe Toney may be miraculously injury-free when he arrives to Kansas City.

Kadarius Toney walking into the Chiefs facility: pic.twitter.com/cJ0BO9bMCL — Justin (@Justin_14P) October 27, 2022

Kadarius Toney after being traded to the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/Z5cY5eq5qz — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) October 27, 2022

Chiefs fans aren’t the only NFL fans excited about Toney to the Chiefs; fantasy players like the move

THIS IS WHY WE KEPT KADARIUS TONEY ON THE FANTASY SQUAD EVEN THOUGH IT MADE NO SENSE LMAO — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) October 27, 2022

A quick look at the other side of the deal from our friends at Spotrac

Kadarius Toney has played 35 snaps this season.



So from new GM Joe Schoen's standpoint (who didn't draft Toney), this is a 6-1 team giving up nothing more than $499,183 in order to purchase 2 draft picks. — Spotrac (@spotrac) October 27, 2022

