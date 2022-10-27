Twitter reacts to Kadarius Toney’s trade to the Chiefs

Twitter comes with its ups and down — but it is always good on big-news days for the Kansas City Chiefs, such as Thursday, when the team decided to trade for now-former New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
The Giants received the Chiefs’ third-round compensatory pick and a sixth-round pick in exchange for Toney. Arrowhead Pride has the report, five things to know, podcast and film review up already.
Now for the tweets:
Toney already has the lingo down
CHIEFS KINGDOM BABYY❤️ Thank You God https://t.co/TZoFUWkrlR— Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) October 27, 2022
The league knows how dangerous Toney might be in Kansas City’s offense
Thinking about Kadarius Toney in the Chiefs offense @0fficialC2N | @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/qiFwrAtjga— NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2022
It’s worth noting — some believe that maybe Toney may be miraculously injury-free when he arrives to Kansas City.
Kadarius Toney walking into the Chiefs facility: pic.twitter.com/cJ0BO9bMCL— Justin (@Justin_14P) October 27, 2022
Kadarius Toney after being traded to the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/Z5cY5eq5qz— #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) October 27, 2022
Chiefs fans aren’t the only NFL fans excited about Toney to the Chiefs; fantasy players like the move
THIS IS WHY WE KEPT KADARIUS TONEY ON THE FANTASY SQUAD EVEN THOUGH IT MADE NO SENSE LMAO— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) October 27, 2022
A quick look at the other side of the deal from our friends at Spotrac
Kadarius Toney has played 35 snaps this season.— Spotrac (@spotrac) October 27, 2022
So from new GM Joe Schoen's standpoint (who didn't draft Toney), this is a 6-1 team giving up nothing more than $499,183 in order to purchase 2 draft picks.
And a thought on the opinion that matter the most
Patrick Mahomes when he saw the trade for Kadarius Toney pic.twitter.com/qgl3OO0Wwe— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 27, 2022
