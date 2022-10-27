 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twitter reacts to Kadarius Toney’s trade to the Chiefs

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Twitter comes with its ups and down — but it is always good on big-news days for the Kansas City Chiefs, such as Thursday, when the team decided to trade for now-former New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

The Giants received the Chiefs’ third-round compensatory pick and a sixth-round pick in exchange for Toney. Arrowhead Pride has the report, five things to know, podcast and film review up already.

Now for the tweets:

Toney already has the lingo down

The league knows how dangerous Toney might be in Kansas City’s offense

It’s worth noting — some believe that maybe Toney may be miraculously injury-free when he arrives to Kansas City.

Chiefs fans aren’t the only NFL fans excited about Toney to the Chiefs; fantasy players like the move

A quick look at the other side of the deal from our friends at Spotrac

And a thought on the opinion that matter the most

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride