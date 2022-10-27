AP Emergency Podcast: 3 takes on the Chiefs acquiring Kadarius Toney

On the latest Arrowhead Pride Emergency podcast, Pete Sweeney, Ron Kopp and Stephen Serda discussed what the Chiefs are acquiring in wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Chiefs acquiring Kadarius Toney

Pete: “I don’t think this means the Chiefs are out on the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. I’m not too sure this move is even about 2022. This is generally a low-risk/high-reward move for the Kansas City Chiefs... if he gets healthy he could potentially be with the Chiefs through 2025 for a small salary. From what I’ve heard talking to people inside the building the Chiefs were very high on Kadarius Toney during last year's draft... If you’re worried about the future the Chiefs still have eight total draft picks that could still go up to a total of 10... There’s no guarantee that JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman will be here next year... I feel okay about it, but I’m unsure it’s a big move for 2022.”

Ron: “Kadarius Toney was a first-round pick for a reason... I don’t think he and Mecole Hardman are the same kinds of players if we thought this could hurt his role somehow. Mecole Hardman is the better straight-ahead speed guy whereas Toney is so good at the short area quick bursts... The underneath stuff is where Toney can really contribute to this team if they get him going in the quick slants and mix him into the screen game... I don’t think Toney really impacts the playing time of other Chiefs' offensive players but he’ll definitely get sprinkled into the offense, especially with some designed stuff.”

Steve: “I do think the Chiefs training staff is an important component to this. Kadarius Toney has shown a legit playmaking upside on the field when he’s healthy. He’s just spent very little time being healthy so far in his NFL career... I do think there is a real possibility he comes out of the Chiefs' bye week as their new punt returner. I don’t believe there was a chance the Chiefs were coming out of the bye week with Skyy Moore as their returner... I hadn’t even considered the Justyn Ross component of this whole thing. If he comes back healthy and looks close to what he was at his peak–along with Skyy Moore and now Toney all of a sudden this Chiefs’ wide receiver core is incredibly young... It’s hard not to feel good right now about where the Chiefs could be headed over the next couple of years.”

