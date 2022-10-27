Thursday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 8

Week 8 of the NFL season kicks off with the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) on Thursday Night Football.
The headline for any game involving these two teams must always include the two former NFL MVPs who lead these offenses: the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady — but neither is having a spectacular season. Jackson’s passer rating is 92.9 — more than 20 points lower than his 2019 MVP season. Brady’s 92.8 rating is almost identical — and 10 points what is was during his 2017 MVP year, in which he led the league in passing yards.
Still, both of these teams lead their respective divisions — and each will be hungry for a win.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buccaneers are favored by two points.
Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 58-47-2
Poll
Which team wins Ravens (4-3) at Buccaneers (3-4)?
-
0%
Ravens
-
0%
Buccaneers
Reader Record by Week
|Predictions
|W-L-T
|Week 1 picks
|7-7-2
|Week 2 picks
|8-8-0
|Week 3 picks
|7-9-0
|Week 4 picks
|11-4-0
|Week 5 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 6 picks
|5-9-0
|Week 7 picks
|10-4-0
|Total
|58-47-2
AP Staff Record
|TW
|LW
|Staffer
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1
|1
|Dakota Watson
|50
|26
|0
|0.6579
|2
|4
|John Dixon
|61
|41
|1
|0.5971
|3
|3
|Stan Nelson
|37
|25
|0
|0.5968
|4
|5
|Nate Christensen
|45
|31
|0
|0.5921
|5
|6
|Bryan Stewart
|63
|44
|1
|0.5880
|6
|6
|Jared Sapp
|62
|45
|1
|0.5787
|6
|6
|Stephen Serda
|62
|45
|1
|0.5787
|6
|6
|Pete Sweeney
|62
|45
|1
|0.5787
|9
|2
|Conner Helm
|35
|26
|0
|0.5738
|10
|6
|Talon Graff
|61
|46
|1
|0.5694
|11
|12
|Zach Gunter
|43
|33
|0
|0.5658
|12
|12
|Ricko Mendoza
|42
|34
|0
|0.5526
|13
|6
|Kramer Sansone
|59
|48
|1
|0.5509
|14
|15
|Rocky Magaña
|50
|41
|1
|0.5489
|15
|16
|Maurice Elston
|39
|37
|0
|0.5132
|16
|14
|Ron Kopp Jr.
|52
|54
|1
|0.4907
|17
|17
|Price Carter
|36
|38
|0
|0.4865
|18
|18
|Matt Stagner
|51
|55
|1
|0.4813
