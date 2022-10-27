Thursday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 8

Week 8 of the NFL season kicks off with the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) on Thursday Night Football.

The headline for any game involving these two teams must always include the two former NFL MVPs who lead these offenses: the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady — but neither is having a spectacular season. Jackson’s passer rating is 92.9 — more than 20 points lower than his 2019 MVP season. Brady’s 92.8 rating is almost identical — and 10 points what is was during his 2017 MVP year, in which he led the league in passing yards.

Still, both of these teams lead their respective divisions — and each will be hungry for a win.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buccaneers are favored by two points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

