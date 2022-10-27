 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 8

The Chiefs have the week off — but the Week 8 action opens with the Ravens and Buccaneers on TNF.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
Baltimore Ravens v New York Giants Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Week 8 of the NFL season kicks off with the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) on Thursday Night Football.

The headline for any game involving these two teams must always include the two former NFL MVPs who lead these offenses: the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady — but neither is having a spectacular season. Jackson’s passer rating is 92.9 — more than 20 points lower than his 2019 MVP season. Brady’s 92.8 rating is almost identical — and 10 points what is was during his 2017 MVP year, in which he led the league in passing yards.

Still, both of these teams lead their respective divisions — and each will be hungry for a win.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buccaneers are favored by two points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 58-47-2

Poll

Which team wins Ravens (4-3) at Buccaneers (3-4)?

view results
  • 0%
    Ravens
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Buccaneers
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 7-7-2
Week 2 picks 8-8-0
Week 3 picks 7-9-0
Week 4 picks 11-4-0
Week 5 picks 10-6-0
Week 6 picks 5-9-0
Week 7 picks 10-4-0
Total 58-47-2

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Dakota Watson 50 26 0 0.6579
2 4 John Dixon 61 41 1 0.5971
3 3 Stan Nelson 37 25 0 0.5968
4 5 Nate Christensen 45 31 0 0.5921
5 6 Bryan Stewart 63 44 1 0.5880
6 6 Jared Sapp 62 45 1 0.5787
6 6 Stephen Serda 62 45 1 0.5787
6 6 Pete Sweeney 62 45 1 0.5787
9 2 Conner Helm 35 26 0 0.5738
10 6 Talon Graff 61 46 1 0.5694
11 12 Zach Gunter 43 33 0 0.5658
12 12 Ricko Mendoza 42 34 0 0.5526
13 6 Kramer Sansone 59 48 1 0.5509
14 15 Rocky Magaña 50 41 1 0.5489
15 16 Maurice Elston 39 37 0 0.5132
16 14 Ron Kopp Jr. 52 54 1 0.4907
17 17 Price Carter 36 38 0 0.4865
18 18 Matt Stagner 51 55 1 0.4813

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride