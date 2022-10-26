Arrowheadlines: Patrick Mahomes called the ‘best quarterback we’ve ever seen’

The latest

Although he didn’t go as far as saying that Mahomes is the greatest or most talented player in NFL history, Broussard contended that Mahomes is the greatest quarterback in league history. “I don’t like to necessarily categorize quarterbacks just as football players,” Broussard said. “People say Brady’s the best football player, I reject that, but best quarterback. I told you this last week, watching Mahomes against Buffalo I said, ‘he’s the best quarterback we’ve ever seen.’ Now he’s going to have to keep winning. He will not get rated as that if he doesn’t win more championships, but he is the best we’ve ever seen, period.”

Chiefs (5-2) Receive: CB William Jackson Trade: 2023 fourth-round pick OR Receive: CB Sidney Jones Trade: 2023 third-round pick Kansas City could use some help on defense as it sits 25th in the league in scoring, 30th in passing yards allowed and last in touchdown passes allowed through seven weeks. Possible trade options here include Washington’s William Jackson III and Seattle’s Sidney Jones.

Kansas City Chiefs The chemistry between Patrick Mahomes and the wide receivers gets better every week: The Chiefs offense put on a clinic against the 49ers defense, mainly the top wide receiver trio of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman. Smith-Schuster looks like the No. 1 wide receiver with seven catches for 124 yards and a touchdown, while Valdes-Scantling averaged 37 yards per catch in Sunday’s win. Hardman was used in a 2016 Tyreek Hill mode with two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown, as K.C. used creative ways to get him the ball in space. Add Travis Kelce to the mix and this Chiefs offense is very dangerous. The passing game is getting better by the week.

4. The Chiefs tallied a bunch of big plays on Sunday. Kansas City racked up eight plays of 20+ yards on Sunday, four of which occurred on third down. Smith-Schuster (45 yards, 20 yards), Valdes-Scanting (57 yards, 40 yards), Kelce (27 yards, 22 yards), Hardman (25-yard rush) and tailback Jerick McKinnon (34 yards) each contributed to that effort. The Chiefs now have an NFL-most 37 plays of 20 or more yards this season. For context, that’s more 20-yard plays through seven weeks than Kansas City posted in each of the last two seasons (27 in 2021, 33 in 2020).

Kansas City Chiefs RB Ronald Jones Jones, whom the Chiefs signed in the offseason, has been healthy but has yet to suit up for a game this season. He is a clear fourth among four on the running back depth chart behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and rookie Isiah Pacheco, making Jones someone the Chiefs can afford to part with. He could be attractive to a team looking for a back who might be available for a modest outlay and who has little or no wear and tear from the current season. — Adam Teicher

Devaroe Lawrence may not be a name that rings a bell with many Chiefs fans, but he was with the organization during its run to a Super Bowl LIV championship. Lawrence, a defensive tackle, was signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad on Nov. 30, 2019, and he signed with the team the following offseason. But shortly before the start of the 2020 season, Lawrence was waived. Although he never appeared in a game for the Chiefs, Lawrence received a Super Bowl LIV ring. But now out of football at the age of 30, Lawrence is selling the ring. It’s currently up for bids on the Heritage Auction site.

Kansas City Chiefs (+650) The Kansas City Chiefs sit with a 5-2 slate and are just one game behind the Buffalo Bills for the AFC. If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s to not count them out at any point. Although the loss to the Bills was tough, it’s hard to beat Patrick Mahomes twice in the same season. Once it’s all said and done and the playoffs start, Kansas City will be there and Mahomes will likely have the team clicking. A Super Bowl Futures ticket with the Chiefs on it is never a bad one.

Looking to shore up the their run defense, the Dallas Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2023 sixth-round pick on Tuesday. The Cowboys have allowed 117 or more rushing yards in five of their seven games and rank 20th in run defense in the NFL, allowing 4.4 yards per carry. While they have recorded 29 sacks and have allowed just 1,296 net passing yards, the fewest by a Dallas defense through seven games since 2003, they are scheduled to currently face four top-10 rushing offenses the rest of the season, not including teams with top runners such as the Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry, the Minnesota Vikings’ Dalvin Cook and the Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers pointed to the mental errors for the Packers’ three-game losing streak — Green Bay’s first three-game skid since 2018. “We had so many mental errors and mistakes,” Rodgers said Tuesday. “It’s not the kind of football we’re used to playing over the years. There have definitely been seasons where we average four or five, six, maybe seven at the most, kind of mental errors or missed assignments per week. Some weeks you have like four, two sometimes. This season there’s a lot more of that every single week. It’s double digits every single week. Even on the game, we had like 50 plays or something — there wasn’t a ton of plays, they had 37 minutes time of possession — a lot of mistakes.”

