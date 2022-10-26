Arrowhead Pride Bye Week Awards: Special Teams MVP

There are seven games in the books — and 10 more to go. While we may not be right at the halfway mark of the 2022 regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs are taking their bye week in Week 8, so it’s a good time to dish out some midseason awards.

The Arrowhead Pride writing staff members each had one vote for our seven midseason awards. There are 11 contributors voting, so there will be 11 votes tallied for each award. In this post, we’ll reveal our special teams MVP to this point of the season.

P TOMMY TOWNSEND

VOTING: P Tommy Townsend (11)

In a season in which the Kansas City Chiefs have seemed to struggle on special teams, there is one player who has consistently produced at his position: Punter Tommy Townsend, our unanimous choice for Arrowhead Pride’s Special Teams MVP.

Townsend is currently ranked second across the NFL in punt average (52.9 yards) and leading the league in net average (49 yards). Eight of his 19 punts (42%) have landed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, setting up the Chiefs' defense in excellent field position. Townsend’s longest punt of the season is 74 yards, also ranking second in the NFL.

Townsend is currently on pace for the best statistical season of his career in all these categories. He was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September after the tremendous start to his 2022 campaign. This is the second time in his young career he has received the honor.

The Chiefs' special teams unit as a whole ranks middle-of-the-pack at 16, with a Special Teams DVOA of .4% according to Football Outsiders. The special teams unit has regressed so far, given the team ranked third with a DVOA of 3.7% at the end of last season. Although the unit as a whole is struggling, Townsend’s strong performance and contribution to the team are clearly seen as he is the second-ranked punter according to Punt DVOA at 6.4%.

Townsend’s positive impact on the team is also immeasurable through the stability he has provided in the kicking game. Due to the ankle injury suffered by kicker Harrison Butker, Townsend has held for four different kickers this season — including safety Justin Reid. This requires great leadership and communication from Townsend to mesh with different players.

Townsend has evolved into a proven leader on special teams for the Chiefs, as well as one of the best punters in the NFL. His consistency has been a bright spot for the Chiefs' special teams unit as they enter the bye week.