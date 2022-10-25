Report: NFL suspends Frank Clark for 2 games

The NFL is suspending defensive end Frank Clark for two games, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Teicher. Clark’s suspension stems from his March and June gun-related arrests that occurred in his home state of California.

Clark will not appeal, according to the Washington Post’s Mark Maske.

Clark, 29, reportedly resolved his off-the-field trouble in early September. Once the legal matter is resolved, the league begins its process regarding its personal conduct policy. In this case, the NFL decided Clark’s situation warranted two games. Clark will miss the team’s Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans and Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In mid-March, Clark restructured his contract in order to stay with the club through 2023. He came back to the team in shape, and that has led to modest success through seven games played this season. In those seven games, Clark has compiled 15 tackles (eight solo) and 3.0 sacks, along with 12 quarterback pressures. Clark had 1.5 sacks and a safety of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday.

Many times (like in the case of Willie Gay Jr., who had a four-game suspension earlier this season), the club is made aware that a punishment is coming. It is possible that went into the team’s strategy to rest defensive end Mike Danna against the San Francisco 49ers, as he has been battling through a calf injury since Week 2. Danna returned against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 but sat out Week 7, effectively giving him about three weeks of time off his feet with the bye week looming.

Danna is part of a defensive end room that includes rookie George Karlaftis, Carlos Dunlap, Malik Herring and Josh Kaindoh. For the next two games, they’ll have to do without Clark.