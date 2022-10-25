Week 8 AP NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs into the top 2 as AFC begins to take shape

Week 7 felt like a week in which the shape of the 2022 season finally began to mold — especially in the AFC.

The Bengals emerged as probably the best of the rest behind the Chiefs and the Bills and theTitans established themselves as favorites in the AFC South. Finally, a couple of would-be playoff teams — the Ravens and Dolphins — each collected a win.

Also, we need to keep an eye out for those pesky Raiders. Offensively they look very good — and they have a very favorable schedule on the horizon.

As for the NFC? Well... the less said, the better.

This week's voters were Ron Kopp Jr, Stephen Serda, Rocky Magana, Jared Sapp, Zach Gunter, Price Carter, Nate Christensen, Maurice Elston, Dakota Johnson and myself.

1. Buffalo Bills (1st)

How nice was it of the NFL to give the Bills a week off after winning their Super Bowl?

2. Kansas City Chiefs (3rd)

Maybe the key for the Chiefs is to play the No. 1 defense every week.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (2nd)

Probably unlucky to drop a spot— but on Sunday, the Chiefs were that good.

4. Dallas Cowboys (4th)

Dak is back — and is as underwhelming as ever.

5. Minnesota Vikings (7th)

How many points will the Vikings score on the Cardinals? I’m guessing a lot!

6. Cincinnati Bengals (8th)

Anything Joe can do, Pat can do better. Pat can do anything better than Joe.

7. New York Giants (10th)

All the G-Men do is win.

8. Baltimore Ravens (5th)

Are the Ravens trying to kill off their fans who have dodgy tickers?

9. San Francisco 49ers (9th)

Denied their revenge by a rampaging Chiefs team.

10. Tennessee Titans (14th)

I’m just hoping that in two weeks, the Chiefs don’t lay another egg in Nashville.

11. Miami Dolphins (13th)

Tua was very lucky that the Steelers’ defensive backs forgot how to use their hands.

12. New York Jets (17th)

Should we start taking them seriously yet?

13. Seattle Seahawks (20th) This week’s highest riser

Maybe Russ was the problem?

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6th) This week’s big faller

The Bucs are still going to be good come January, aren’t they? I mean, we’ve seen this movie before, right?

15. Los Angeles Chargers (11th)

Brandon Staley is going to be on the hot seat soon enough. My fear is that the Chargers hierarchy realizes that Sean Payton will be available soon.

16. New England Patriots (15th)

Imagine going from Tom Brady to Mac Jones to Bailey Zappe. Couldn’t have happened to a nicer bunch.

17. Green Bay Packers (12th)

When is Rodgers’ retirement party happening?

18. Los Angeles Rams (16th)

A much-needed bye for the Rams.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (18th)

Their next four games are against the Saints, Jaguars, Colts and Broncos. Potentially, it’s a way to get their season back on track.

20. Arizona Cardinals (19th)

DeAndre came back and immediately reminded the entire world how good he is.

21. Atlanta Falcons (21st)

Let’s be honest: they were lucky to only concede 35 points. The Bengals should have had 50.

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (22nd)

Spare a thought for me, please. I am heading to Wembley Stadium this Sunday to watch the Jacksonville Jaguars. For the sixth time.

23. New Orleans Saints (23rd)

Perhaps the Chiefs were right about the Honey Badger.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers (24th)

George Pickens looks like a reason to be hopeful, Steelers fans. Not a lot else does, though.

25. Cleveland Browns (25th)

Just keep losing.

26. Denver Broncos (27th)

I am going to root against them so hard this weekend. Should I take a sign with me? What should it say?

27. Indianapolis Colts (26th)

Unpopular opinion: the Chiefs dodged a bullet with Chris Ballard.

28. Washington Commanders (29th)

Terry McLaurin pleased his fantasy owners this weekend.

29. Detroit Lions (28th)

Back to being bad again.

30. Chicago Bears (30th)

They won! Hurrah!

31. Carolina Panthers (32nd)

What? How?

32. Houston Texans (31st)

Yay, baseball!